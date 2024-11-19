The internet has algorithms; if one thing goes viral, it shows the next in the same flow. After the social media buzz surrounding Pakistani TikTok stars Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik's X-rated video, another Pakistani celebrity has now become the target of an alleged data breach. The videos of Pakistani TV host Mathira Mohammad, famously known as Mathira, have been making the rounds. Despite her stating that she is not in the circulated video, social media is not sparing her from their comments. Much like Imsha and Minahil, Mathira has also chosen to respond to the allegations surrounding the private video leak. But the Pakistani celebrity shared a post and mentioned that it's a morphed image and urged people not to drag her into such matters.. Mathira Viral MMS Video Link Leaked: Who Is Mathira M? Know About Popular Pakistani Influencer Whose Alleged Controversial Private Video Surfaced Online.

Mathira Responds to X-Rated Private Video Leak, Slams Allegations As ‘Trashy Nonsense’

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mathira claimed that people are morphing her photoshoot pictures. “People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! Keep me out of this trashy nonsence," she wrote.

Mathira's Post

People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in please have shame ! 🙏🏻 Keep me out of this trashy nonsence .. — Mathira (@IamMathira) November 13, 2024

Netizens had mixed reactions; some supported her, while others did not. Many rallied behind Mathira, defending her against the allegations and condemning the privacy breach. Mathira's Private Video Leaked Online: Pakistani Influencer's Explicit MMS Surfaces on Social Media, Here's What We Know So Far.

Just Ignore

Just ignore dear — Adi Khan (@AdiKhan816845) November 14, 2024

How Sad

How sad — rebelsoul888 (@RebelSoul889) November 14, 2024

Who Is Mathira?

Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, dancer, TV host, singer, and actor, most famous for her item songs in 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi' and the Punjabi film Young Malang. She married renowned Pakistani singer Farran J Mirza in 2014, but after four years together, they separated in 2018 and have a son, Aahil Rizvi. With over 59,000 followers on X, Mathira describes herself as selcouth. She got 2.6 million on Instagram.

Meet Mathira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).