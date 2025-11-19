PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Ambani Orgochem Limited, trusted manufacturer of water-based specialty chemicals, Organic Peroxide, Salicylic Acid and Salicylic Derivatives announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025.

Commenting on the H1 FY26 results, Mr. Rakesh H Shah, Managing Director of Ambani Orgochem Limited said, the company's achievement of the revenue of ₹109.15 crore with growth of 33.51% for first half of FY26 over H1 FY25 mainly attributed to our continuous efforts on stabilising the Dahej unit, increasing the share of value-added Salicylates and Peroxide derivative products and also efficient management of the entire supply chain during the period.

Production at Dahej facility is improving steadily month after month, leading to better capacity utilisation and smoother operations whereas our Tarapur units continue in contributing significantly with excellent performance, and together supported a healthier topline despite Dahej still operating at partial capacity. The company is continuously exploring the opportunities in the market to supply more value-added products for the sustainable sales for the coming periods.

During the first half of FY-26, the company also consciously focused on the improvement in working capital efficiency, reducing finance costs, and strengthening our export business and also controlling the other operating costs. These efforts resulted into improvement in EBITDA, which surged 76.77% YoY.

With our continuous thrive for the better product-mix, continuous focus on the efficiency in supply chain and better control on the operating cost. We believe these efforts will unfold over the next few quarters and expect a more meaningful improvement in margins and overall performance in upcoming quarters and continue progressing toward sustainable growth."

About Ambani Orgochem Limited

Ambani Orgochem Limited, established in 1985, is a manufacturer, processor, importer, supplier, and exporter of water-based specialty chemicals, Organic Peroxide, Salicylic Acid and Salicylic Derivatives. The company serves critical industries such as Paints, Carpets, Pharmaceuticals, Fragrances, Cosmetics, and Home Care, providing innovative solutions that enhance everyday products.

Originally incorporated as Specialty Coatings Pvt. Ltd. and rebranded in 1987, Ambani Orgochem has built a strong reputation in high-performance specialty chemicals. With over three decades of expertise, the company has expanded its production capacity from 700 tons in 1996 to 24,000 tons by 2019, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Ambani Orgochem is dedicated to delivering specialty chemicals that add value and make everyday products, from paints to personal care items--better, safer, and more reliable.

