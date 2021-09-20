New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ambrane, one of the largest Make in India mobile accessories brands, ropes in Bollywood Diva Disha Patani as its brand ambassador in India. With the multifaceted & fashionable Disha coming onboard, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among the millennials. Disha is the latest to join the Ambrane family, which already includes the likes of the famous Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its Brand Ambassador.

Ambrane boasts a strong portfolio of high-quality products in India ranging from powerbank, audio, wearables and more. The products are designed to match the ever-evolving consumer lifestyle, offering a complete mobile solution to users at the most affordable price points. With the keen objective to attract the young generation with a relevant fashion-forward offering in line with the brand DNA of quality and technology, Ambrane is taking the next step in its journey.

Ashok Rajpal - CEO & Founder, Ambrane India said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Disha Patani. A fashion icon and a powerhouse of talent, Disha's vibrant, exciting and vivacious personality make for a perfect fit with the style and panache that Ambrane has become synonymous with. Disha is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth. She has an incredible fan following, not just on-screen, but her influential presence on social media has captured the fellowship in millions. Her commitment to fitness and her love for dance, combined with her zesty personality, makes her an ideal choice for Ambrane."

"Disha, with her very astounding performance, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is one of Bollywood's leading stars and has received critical and popular acclaim for her style and work. It is her versatility that resonates with Ambrane's identity. Through this association, we aim to ignite a stronger narrative for the brand," he further adds.

Speaking on the association, Disha Patani commented, "Ambrane has simplified my everyday routine. The gadgets help me stay powered and charged in style. I am in love with the very dynamic product range. I am excited to be associated with Ambrane and looking forward to this collaboration."

This festive season, Ambrane shall announce its integrated campaign with Disha. The outreach shall include all the Digital platforms along with interesting outdoor executions & activations. The BTL campaign shall involve ambient advertising and retail activations.

Ambrane began its journey in 2012 and has a community of over 20 million users and still counting. The brand has been spearheading innovation in product ideas, balanced with supreme quality and advanced technology. Ambrane, through its robust consumer-centric approach, has grown manifold in 2020 despite the pandemic.

