Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) in blue jersey instead of the regular red colour. Ahead of the match, RCB had announced that the team will don the blue jersey for a particular cause. The Virat Kohli-led side are paying tribute to frontline workers who have been working relentlessly in this pandemic. RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat As KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasranga Make Debut.

RCB captain Kohli revealed the reason behind the blue colour as it matches the colour of the PPE kits. “This uniform (blue) is special. This is to pay tribute to the frontline workers. The blue colour is same as the PPE colours who have worn it for the last 18 months. The shirts will be auctioned off later and the proceeds go towards them. We do green games but this time we have blue,” Kohli said at the toss.

In the past, RCB have worn green jersey for special matches as part of their Go Green initiative, but this time the Bangalore-based franchise picked blue colour to pay tribute to frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Kohli will be keen to lead RCB from the front as he has announced his decision to step down as team’s captain post the IPL 2021. Kohli, however, will continue to be the part of RCB as one of its main player.

