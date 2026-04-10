PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: AmpliNxt Foundation, backed by the legacy of SoftTech Engineers Ltd, has launched NEXACON 100 - Market Readiness Cohort, a focused initiative aimed at enabling startups in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) sector to transition from innovation to real-world deployment.

Also Read | CAE Layoffs: Canada's Flight Training Giant Announces 280 Job Cuts Ahead of Major May Business Update.

The inaugural cohort comprises 10 startups: Shegruh, PredictTec AI, Real Horizons, SafetyCloudAI, Prancevia, Propenize, SITEPACE.ai, Cobotiks, Vividobots, and BUILDINREALITY working across construction technology, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. The programme is designed as an intensive 100-day journey centred on execution, market alignment, and scalable growth.

The launch was attended by Dr. Shrikant Patil, Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), Government of Maharashtra, as Special Guest.

Also Read | 'Bhooth Bangla' Promotions Begin in Delhi; Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Trends No 1 Ahead of April 2026 Release.

Drawing on over three decades of experience in digitising the AEC ecosystem, SoftTech Engineers Ltd has played a pivotal role in enabling technology-led transformation across urban infrastructure. Building on this foundation, NEXACON 100 is positioned as a deployment-first accelerator, addressing a key gap where innovation often remains confined to pilots without achieving real-world scale.

Speaking at the launch, Vijay Gupta, Founder & CEO of SoftTech Engineers Ltd and Director at AmpliNxt Foundation, said,

"The AEC sector remains complex and deeply trust-driven. Startups need patience, strong ecosystem understanding, and a focus on solving real on-ground challenges. With AI shaping the future, bridging the gap between innovation and execution is more critical than ever."

Dr. Shrikant Patil noted that India's startup ecosystem is entering a phase of expanding opportunity, supported by initiatives such as CM Maha Funds and growing infrastructure development across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, enabling startups to scale faster and build impactful solutions.

Madhav Bhisa, Program Director at NASSCOM, highlighted the importance of market readiness in today's ecosystem, noting that structured programmes play a crucial role in helping startups transition from innovation to real-world adoption, particularly as AI unlocks new possibilities across industries.

Jay Dhadhal, investor, emphasised that execution and clarity of market fit remain the defining factors for startup success, adding that programmes like NEXACON 100 are instrumental in building scalable and investment-ready businesses.

The launch also witnessed participation from leading investment partners, including Ankur Capital, Kalpataru, Y Point, MU Ventures, and Indian Angel Network, reflecting strong investor confidence and growing alignment between startups and capital in driving scalable innovation.

Closing the announcement, Varsharani Bhagatpatil, Head of AmpliNxt Foundation, said:

"The shift today is clear success is no longer defined by pilots, but by what scales on the ground. In AECO, innovation has often remained confined to PoCs with limited adoption pathways. NEXACON 100 is designed to enable startups that are ready for market integration and connect them with the right industry, government, and capital ecosystem to drive real impact."

With a strong focus on areas such as construction technology, proptech, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and sustainability, NEXACON 100 aims to build a pipeline of startups capable of delivering practical, scalable, and industry-integrated solutions for the AECO ecosystem.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited:

SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that help government bodies and infrastructure organizations digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes. Its key products, including CivitPLAN & CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS) and CivitBUILD (Opticon) enable building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and real-time oversight in public infrastructure and urban development.

Website: https://softtechglobal.com/

About AmpliNxt Foundation:

AmpliNxt Foundation, founded by Vijay Gupta, CEO of SoftTech Engineers Limited, is India's first dedicated incubator for the AECO sector. It supports startups with mentorship, industry connections, and tailored programs to drive innovation and adoption of advanced technologies.

Website: https://amplinxtfoundation.com/

NSE: SoftTEch

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)