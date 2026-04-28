Business News | Anant National University Hosts Open House 2026, Offering Aspiring Designers an Immersive Introduction to Design Education

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28: Anant National University hosted Open House 2026 recently at its Ahmedabad campus, inviting aspiring designers from over 40 cities in a two-day immersive experience designed to help them understand design as a discipline of thinking, making and problem-solving.

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Design is often confused with decoration and cosmetic aesthetics, a limiting view that has shaped how design education is popularly perceived and often delivered in India. Anant's Open House was designed to help students understand design as a mainstream discipline that inculcates critical thinking, systems understanding and purposeful problem-solving.

Attended by more than 300 students and parents, the Open House offered students a first-hand understanding of design education at Anant. Through 50+ hands-on workshops by more than 30 Anant faculty, studio walkthroughs and engagement with faculty and current students, participants experienced how ideas evolve and how concepts lead into prototypes and solutions using real-world contexts.

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Talking about the Open House, Dr Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, shared, "Open House is our way of opening up the Anant campus in its entirety to students so they can experience, first-hand, what we do and how we do it. As design continues to emerge as a key driver of India's economic growth, it is important that students understand it not as a narrow discipline, but as a broad-ranging way of practical thinking and problem-solving. Initiatives like this help build that clarity."

At the core of this initiative is Anant's approach to providing world-class design education that integrates design with technology, sustainability and interdisciplinary thinking, enabling students to engage meaningfully with the complexities of the contemporary world. Open House offered an early glimpse into this approach, enabling participants to understand how thoughtful design education leads to diverse and meaningful career pathways.

Access to quality design education was another critical dimension of this initiative. As design is being recognised as a serious and impactful discipline, a wider pool of talent seeks formal education in this field. By opening the campus to students from varied geographies and backgrounds, Anant aims to foster a learning ecosystem enriched by diversity of thought, experience and perspective, an essential condition for innovation within the design discipline.

Open House 2026 highlights the importance of experiential learning in promoting informed academic choices. By creating a platform that encourages exploration, critical engagement and reflection, Anant continues to support aspiring designers in developing a deeper, more grounded understanding of design.

Through initiatives like Open House, Anant National University continues to enable informed decision-making among aspiring students while advancing a design education ecosystem that is rigorous, inclusive and aligned with the evolving needs of society.

About Anant National University

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

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