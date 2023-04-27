New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/HTDS): If you're looking for a truly unique dining experience that combines modern Indian cuisine with artistic interiors, then look no further than Anardana, Gurgaon. This restaurant is a hidden gem located in IFC Tower by M3M sector 66, and it is one of the few places that offers an exceptional fusion of flavours, textures, and aesthetics.

As soon as you walk through the doors of Anardana, you are transported to a different world. The restaurant's interior design is a beautiful fusion of traditional and modern elements, making it the perfect setting for a romantic dinner, a casual lunch, or a family gathering. There is an Installation called DHEER, made with over 1000 brass Lota. The interiors are quirky yet artful, with colourful murals adorning the walls, plush seating arrangements, and beautiful lighting that creates a warm and welcoming ambience. The decor is inspired by Indian culture, with beautiful hand-crafted artefacts and artworks that add a touch of elegance to the space.

The restaurant's menu is just as impressive as its interiors. The chefs at Anardana are highly skilled and passionate about their craft, and they use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create their dishes. They have mastered the art of blending traditional Indian spices with modern cooking techniques to create a unique culinary experience that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy.

From Chat to starters and then to desserts, every dish at Anardana is a work of art. The menu features a range of modern Indian cuisine with a twist, such as the Palak & Kale Patta Chaat, Beetroot Shikampuri Kebab, Edamame beans seekh kebab, Khao suey Mushrooms Black garlic chicken tikka, Tandoori Butter Chicken Wings and the delicious Chicken Changezi. Each dish is prepared with precision and care, and the flavours are expertly balanced to create a taste sensation that will keep you coming back for more.

In addition to the amazing food, Anardana also offers an impressive selection of craft cocktails that are sure to impress. The bartenders at Anardana are highly skilled and passionate about their craft, and they use only the best ingredients to create their unique cocktails. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet, spicy, or savoury, there is a cocktail on the menu that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Anardana's cocktail menu features classic favourites and some crafted ones, such as the Citrus Flower gem, Floral melon, and Something Indian. Each cocktail is crafted and the flavours are expertly balanced to create a taste sensation. The knowledgeable staff is always happy to recommend the perfect beverage to accompany your meal, making your dining experience at Anardana truly exceptional. Also, The LIVE music scene roars each friday at Anardana Gurgaon.

In conclusion, Anardana is a truly unique restaurant that combines modern Indian cuisine with artful interiors and craft cocktails. The restaurant's commitment to quality is evident in every dish, and the attention to detail in the decor and service makes it a memorable dining experience.

Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual lunch with friends or family, Anardana is the perfect place to indulge in modern Indian cuisine and enjoy a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Shop R 3006 & R 3007, Ground Floor, M3M International Financial Center, Sector 66, Gurgaon

For reservations - +91 766 96 46952

