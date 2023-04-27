New Delhi, April 27 : WhatsApp is constantly working on innumerable updates in order to keep its users content with a convenient and safe instant messaging service. The Meta-owned messaging app has just released the update that allows logging into multiple devices from a single WhatsApp account. And now, it has announced a new Chat Lock option as well.

However, this new feature is yet not available for the general users, and is only limited to the beta users. Here’s all the details about this new feature and how it works. How To Use WhatsApp on Multiple Mobile Phones? Here's Step-by-Step Guide To Log Into Your WhatsApp Account on Different Android and iOS Devices.

New WhatsApp Lock Chat Feature:

As per reports, the WhatsApp beta testers can have access to the new Lock Chat feature, which a great new addition indeed. It allows the users to lock a specific chat to keep its content private, rather than locking the WhatsApp app to safeguard some conversations or content. This feature has been also introduced to improve the user privacy quotient. Reports also say that the locked chat’s media content such as images and videos would not be immediately uploaded into the device gallery. Instagram Reels: Time Spent on Insta Up 24% Thanks to AI-Driven Reels, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp Beta User? Know How To Activate The Lock Chat Feature:

As per reports, the WhatsApp beta users can access the Chat Lock option, which would show under the chat’s data section or chat info section. Here are the steps:

Go to the profile section of the particular WhatsApp contact.

Then, scroll down and tap on the Chat Lock option.

Next, enable the “Lock this chat with fingerprint” option.

While access to this feature has been offered to just some beta testers at the moment, it is said to be available to larger groups of beta users in the coming weeks. Hence, we can soon expect this feature to be offered to the general users as well. This useful feature will certainly enhance user privacy and overall experience of using WhatsApp.

