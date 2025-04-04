NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: ANAROCK Capital, the dedicated real estate investment banking and capital markets division of the ANAROCK Group, has announced the appointment of financial structuring and capital raising veteran Varun Malik as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets (APAC). In his new role, Varun will spearhead the firm's capital markets initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region, leveraging his extensive expertise in real estate finance and cross-border transactions.

Based out of Singapore, Varun brings a proven track record in structuring complex real estate deals and generating value for investors and stakeholders. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led and closed high-profile transactions across multiple geographies, establishing himself as a seasoned leader in real estate capital markets.

"I'm thrilled to lead ANAROCK Capital's APAC expansion from Singapore," says Varun Malik. "In today's interconnected world, our ability to harness cross-border opportunities will set us apart. We will redefine what it means to deliver transformative real estate capital solutions across Asia-Pacific."

"We're delighted to welcome Varun to the ANAROCK Capital," says Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Capital. "His remarkable expertise in international real estate finance and demonstrated leadership will supercharge our growth in the APAC region and take our capabilities of delivering next-level capital solutions to our clients several notches higher."

Varun is a seasoned professional specializing in structuring and capital raising across both debt and equity to most prominent REITs, private fund managers and corporate developers in South-East Asia and the Australia region. With over 18 years of real estate capital markets experience, he has successfully managed cross-border fundraising and acquisitions within Asia-Pacific's most dynamic markets and has orchestrated numerous high-value deals.

Known across APAC for seamless execution and ensuring substantial returns for investors, Varun is renowned for his innovative approach to structuring complex transactions. He regularly features as guest speaker at prominent industry events and has authored many thought leadership pieces on real estate investments.

In recent years, ANAROCK Capital has solidified its position as a premier real estate investment banking and capital markets advisor by executing several marquee transactions involving Singapore-based investors. In 2024, ACAPL acted as the Transaction Advisor for the landmark acquisition of core assets in Hyderabad by Xander and GIC & in Chennai by Keppel Land both deals valued over USD 235 million each. The firm also served as the Transaction Advisor for a credit deal circa USD 100 million by Oaktree Capital.

ANAROCK Capital is the dedicated investment banking and capital markets arm of the ANAROCK Group, a leading real estate services company with a comprehensive portfolio of offerings spanning residential brokerage, retail, hospitality, land services, and more. ANAROCK Capital provides specialized advisory services, helping clients raise funds, optimize portfolios, and navigate intricate real estate transactions. By integrating in-depth market insights with innovative financial strategies, ANAROCK Capital delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to investors, developers, and corporate entities in the real estate sector.

ANAROCK is the leading independent real estate services company with a visible presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales on behalf of its clients.

Over the last seven years, ANAROCK has expanded from being a residential-focused organization to complementary sectors including retail, commercial, hospitality, logistics & data centres, industrial and land. The firm also specialises in strategic advisory, investment banking, research & valuations and offers app based flexible workspaces and society management services. ANAROCK has developed proprietary technology that is adopted across all its businesses.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2200 experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major markets in India and the Middle East.

