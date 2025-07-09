NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Andrea Aftab Pauro and his team have brought Andrea's Brasserie to Mumbai, a destination he has long admired. With over two decades of combined experience in Asian and European cuisines, they are thrilled to introduce Andrea's Brasserie to the city.

Situated in Phoenix Palladium Mall, the restaurant brings a globally inspired menu, a warm atmosphere, and the same attention to detail that has made Andrea's a popular restaurant chain in India's evolving and most-loved casual dining industry in major metropolitan cities.

Known for its incredible food and deep-rooted love for global flavours, Andrea's Brasserie serves a carefully curated selection of dishes that reflect the brand's signature style -- thoughtfully created, beautifully presented, and full of flavour. Mr. Andrea Aftab Pauro's travels across continents have deeply influenced the menu. A life enriched by travel has inspired him to craft dining experiences that bring the world's flavours to India with authenticity.

The Mumbai menu features some of the best sellers along with some new dishes specially curated for Mumbai featuring: Andrea's House Salad, Burrata Apulia, Steamed Wontons in Chilli Oil, Andrea's Sushi Roll, Butter Chilli Garlic Prawns, Krapow, Yalla Habibi, New Zealand Lamb Chops, and the rich San Sebastian Cheesecake.

The bar menu complements the food with its charm. Each beverage on the list -- from the vibrant Florence Fizz to the Rosemary Spritzer, the bold Milano Sour, and the Pistachio Mai Tai-- offers a playful twist on timeless classics. With Italian and Asian inspirations infused throughout, the drinks are as flavourful as they are thoughtful.

Andrea's Brasserie, Mumbai, is designed to be versatile -- ideal for a casual lunch, a special evening, or simply a quiet moment with a good meal. The restaurant seats up to 92 guests indoors and offers a cosy outdoor space for 20, perfect for private celebrations or relaxed get-togethers surrounded by lush greenery. Inspired by Mumbai's coastal weather, the interiors provide indoor comfort and outdoor charm, with breezy aesthetics, natural textures, and an abundance of plants. Each element has been handpicked and thoughtfully curated to recall Mumbai's energy, which blends contemporary design with timeless warmth.

As always, the menu is inclusive and flexible. With allergen markers indicated and several dishes that can be made vegan or gluten-free, the kitchen is happy to accommodate dietary needs.

Guests are welcome to let the team know their preferences when ordering. Seasonal dishes and limited-time specials also make an appearance from time to time, so there's always something new to look forward to.

Andrea's Brasserie will soon be available on Zomato and Swiggy, allowing diners to enjoy their favourites at home. Whether it's the Butter Chilli Garlic Prawns paired with a wheat beer or New Zealand Lamb Chops with a glass of red Bordeaux, Andrea's Brasserie is pleased to bring the experience to your doorstep.

Opening in Mumbai marks a meaningful milestone for Andrea's Brasserie. It's a city that cherishes food, welcomes new ideas, and appreciates sincerity -- and that's exactly what Andrea's has to offer. The team is immensely grateful for the generous welcome and looks forward to serving the city with its finest.

Andrea's Brasserie Mumbai is now open daily from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Phoenix Palladium Mall's Gourmet Village, located on the fourth floor.

The eatery is situated in FR-06 and FR-06A, part of the new wing of the mall, at Phoenix Mills Compound, Mumbai.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +91 95820 22669.

