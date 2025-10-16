PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US], October 16: ANI, South Asia's leading multimedia news agency, has upgraded its field production fleet with TVU Networks' latest TVU One 5G backpack. The new pack integrates six 5G modem modules, each paired with a dedicated three-antenna MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) array, plus a four-antenna Wi-Fi MIMO system--22 antennas total--in the smallest form factor of its class. The result is dramatically better performance in congested city centers, packed venues, disaster zones, and weak-signal rural areas, so crews can go live where others stall.

* Smallest backpack in its class with 6x 5G modem modules (3 antennas each) plus 4-antenna Wi-Fi MIMO; ISX accelerates live shots and boosts reliability

Unlike common single-antenna, printed designs that can suffer near-field interference and self-cancellation when radios are clustered, TVU's architecture provides per-modem antenna diversity and isolation. The pack maintains cleaner RF conditions across carriers and bands, achieving stronger links and more stable throughput under pressure.

At the transport layer, TVU's ISX (Inverse StatMux) technology bonds and orchestrates traffic across all modems, ethernet and Wi-Fi simultaneously, continuously routing packets around local hot spots, cell-edge fades, and transient congestion. The combination shortens time-to-air latency and sustains broadcast-grade reliability even when spectrum is contested.

"As South Asia's leading news agency, it is our responsibility to deliver breaking news to our clients with speed, reliability, and the highest quality. To strengthen this commitment, we have decided to upgrade to TVU's latest 22-Antenna 5G system," said Sanjiv Prakash, CEO, ANI. "This advanced technology empowers our journalists to go live from locations where others can't--faster, more stably, and with greater consistency."

"We designed TVU One's RF system to win in the harshest real-world environments," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "Six 5G modules, each with its own three-antenna MIMO array, plus a four-antenna Wi-Fi MIMO backbone, deliver the antenna density and isolation needed to punch through congestion--then ISX handles the rest by moving data across the best paths instantly."

Key technical highlights

- 22 antennas in total: 6x 5G modem modules x 3 antennas each (18) + 4-antenna Wi-Fi MIMO.

- Smaller, lighter, field-proven pack built for mobility without sacrificing RF performance.

- Near-field interference mitigation through antenna diversity and isolation--not single printed antennas.

- ISX for real-time bonding and path orchestration across carriers and bands to reduce latency spikes and dropouts.

- Multi-provider, multi-band agility for stability across varying infrastructure and international deployments.

About ANI

ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency, renowned for delivering accurate, timely, and high-quality content to clients across television, digital, and print platforms. Backed by a team of seasoned professionals and advanced technology, ANI continues to set benchmarks in news delivery and comprehensive coverage for audiences worldwide.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a global leader in IP video and cloud-based broadcast solutions, empowering 4,000+ media, enterprise, and government organizations across 100+ countries. Its comprehensive portfolio covers live video acquisition, cloud production, AI-driven content creation and distribution.

