New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Indian Football Association Futsal Academy announced the launch of 10 centres across West Bengal namely Ramp No. 17, VYBK Stadium-Salt Lake, Howrah, New Alipore, Chinar Park-Rajarhat, Garia, Minto Park, Baisakhi-Salt Lake, Topsia, Dum Dum, and Action Area 3-New Town.

Joydeep Mukherjee, Secretary, Indian Football Association (WB) has been taking dynamic steps since 2019 to refine the exclusive concept of 'Bengal Football'. "We are serious about promoting Futsal in Bengal in a professional dimension", he said.

As per Subrata Dutta, Sr. Vice President of AIFF, "Futsal has not been given its due importance by AIFF and all the State Associations. IFA has taken a commendable development project of Futsal Academies and I am sure Bengal will be the best Futsal playing state in coming years."

AIFF CEO-League & Development Sunando Dhar expressed "Proindia has been promoting futsal in grassroots and underprivileged. Joydeep's vision and Aparup's dedication will take IFA Futsal to the next level".

Miguel Andres, 5-times UEFA Futsal Championship winner & FC Barcelona Futsal Coach is with the IFA Futsal Academy as the Chief Mentor. "My friend Aparup is absolutely passionate about developing Futsal in India. I am always ready to support All India Football Federation or state associations like IFA. Bengal has multifarious talents and IFA Futsal Academy is one of the remarkable platforms to start to develop football as well", said Miguel.

Luis Estrela, Senior Women Coach, SL Benfica, Portugal, said, "Portugal is the current FIFAFutsal World Champion and SL Benfica Methodology is amongst the best in the world. I would help IFA in organizing Futsal Academies. Initially, we will have online classes but, in the future, I may visit the academies."

"IFA Futsal Academy includes professional Futsal Analytics Step Out and hand over these data for scouting 'Raw Talent' to Academy Scout Head Prasanta, Technical Director Ranjan Bhattacharya, Head Coach of Bengal Men's Football Team & his associate coaches. His inclusion will complete the cycle of transformation from Futsal to Football." Aparup Chakraborty, Head of Futsal Development, IFA.

IFA Futsal Academy will have 2 pathways for the kids: FUTSAL & FOOTBALL. FUTSAL PATHWAYS:

* IFA Futsal Academy-Portuguese & Spanish Methodology for skill development

* Opportunity to participate in IFA Futsal Tournaments

* Privilege to participate in other State Futsal Tournaments for exposure

* Talented players will be scouted by different Futsal Clubs to play in the AIFF club championships.

* Talented players will be scouted by AIFF to be in the Probable "Indian Futsal National Team".

FOOTBALL PATHWAYS:

* IFA Futsal Academy will participate in the IFA approved Youth Football Tournaments.

* Participants can be scouted by different Football Clubs for either AIFF U13 Youth Leagues or IFA U13 Nursery Leagues once they turn 10/11 years.

* They can be scouted by different Football Clubs for either AIFF U15 Youth Leagues or IFA U15 Nursery Leagues once they turn 13/14 years.

* Talented U16 and above players will be sent to trials of different Division Football Clubs under IFA.

IFA has taken initiative to introduce Joshuah Vaz, AFC Level 2 qualified Futsal instructor as the Head of Coaches Education of IFA Futsal Academy. He will train IFA Academy Coaches before the academies start operating. The coaches must be well equipped with the session planners indeed.

To support domestic Coaches, IFA has partnered with the Spanish Online Coaches Education platform. All IFA Futsal Projects will be operated by Proindia.

Head of IFA Futsal Development, Aparup Chakraborty is optimistic, "IFA Futsal Committee under Secretary Joydeep Mukherjee is also thinking of involving schools and Football Academies to be a part of IFA Futsal Projects so that we can be a supply line of Futsal players to AIFF".

Incidentally, Aparup Chakraborty is also the Match Commissioner of AIFF who has successfully conducted the AIFF HERO Futsal Club Championship 2021.

"IFA Futsal Academy will ultimately help in developing more Futsal Players so that we can have our best team to participate in National Level Competitions as well as domestic leagues. Team IFA hopes to take Futsal to the next level", signed off Aparup.

