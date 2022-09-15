Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): AmbitionBox, India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights, has announced the winners of the "AmbitionBox Best Places To Work In India 2022 Awards", India's largest awards based on employee feedback.

These awards have no jury and are purely based on the ratings and reviews by the employees who have worked in a company in the year 2021.

In the 2022 edition of AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India Awards, though thousands of companies qualified for the awards, only the top 1 per cent received this coveted award. This year, 150 companies have been announced as winners across 5 main categories and 9 popular industries. The main categories (Mega, Large, Mid-sized, Small, and Tech Startups) are based on the number of employees employed by the organisation in India. Industry-wise lists are based on the primary industry in which an organisation operates.

These awards are a testament to the outstanding work that these companies are doing for their employees.

"We saw massive success after the first edition of 'AmbitionBox Best Places To Work in India Awards' in 2021, which was showcased among crores of job seekers in the country. We believe that every jobseeker has the right to have transparent and credible information about their future organisations which helps them make informed career decisions," said Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head, AmbitionBox.

Mayur further added, "Given our scale and reach, we want to recognise the best places to work in India that keep their employees at the forefront. Not only job seekers, but it also helps companies stand out among their competitors, build a strong employer brand and win the war for talent. Congratulations to all the winners who are doing great work for their employees."

Here's a glimpse of top winners in the 5 main categories

1. Best Mega Companies (Companies with 50,000+ employees in India)

- Rank #1: Amazon (4.25/5 rating)- Rank #2: Mahindra and Mahindra (4.25/5 rating)- Rank #3: Aditya Birla (4.19/5 rating

View all 25 winners in Best Mega Companies category on AmbitionBox

2. Best Large Companies (companies with 10,001-50,000 employees in India)- Rank #1: Cisco (4.52/5 rating) - Rank #2: Nagarro (4.51/5 rating) - Rank #3: Lifestyle (4.44/5 rating)

View all 25 winners in Best Large Companies category on AmbitionBox

3. Best Mid-sized Companies (companies with 1001-10000 employees in India)

- Rank #1: Akamai Technologies (4.66/5 rating) - Rank #2: Kinara Capital (4.61/5 rating)- Rank #3: Vastu Housing Finance (4.59/5 rating)

View all 15 winners in Best Mid-sized Companies category on AmbitionBox

4. Best Small Companies (companies with 501-1000 employees in India)

- Rank #1: Nippon Koei India (4.7/5 rating)- Rank #2: Duck Creek (4.66/5 rating) - Rank #3: Moschip Technologies (4.62/5 rating)

View all 15 winners in Best Small Companies category on AmbitionBox

5. Best Tech Startups (companies with 501-1000 employees in India and founded after 1 January 2012)

- Rank #1: InterviewBit (4.52/5 rating)- Rank #2: Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services (4.51/5 rating) - Rank #3: ShareChat (4.46/5 rating)

View all 25 winners in Best Tech Startups category on AmbitionBox

In addition to 5 main categories, winners are also announced in nine major industries: IT/ITES, Internet/Product, Banking, Financial Services, Pharma, Retail, Automobile, Construction and FMCG.

View full list of winners on the AmbitionBox website.

Methodology

The list of winners is curated by AmbitionBox using a proprietary algorithm that analyses ratings from the employees who have worked in a company in the year 2021. Using these reviews, a new rating is calculated for each company, basis which companies are then ranked in various categories and industries, and the top companies are awarded in respective categories. The detailed methodology can be found on the AmbitionBox site.

AmbitionBox is India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights and has over 64 lakh users per month. With 45 lakh+ company reviews, 1 crore+ salary insights and 4 lakh+ interview questions for over 6 lakh companies, AmbitionBox is the most trusted place for job seekers to discover the best workplaces.

