BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: DHL Express, the global leader in international express logistics, has launched its annual festive offering 'Rakhi Express', bridging distances and helping customers celebrate the cherished bond of Raksha Bandhan with their family. The initiative offers attractive discounts, with a flat fee starting from INR 3,099* on international Rakhi and gift shipments. The offer is valid across DHL's robust network of 700+ retail outlets nationwide and on its official website, until 9 August 2025. Customers choosing to avail the offer in-store simply need to use the PROMO code *RAKHIGIFTS* while booking their shipment at the store.

Also Read | Three Terrorists Killed in 'Operation Mahadev' Were Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between siblings, specifically the love and protection that each sibling offers to the other. In today's interconnected world, families are often separated by borders due to academic pursuits, professional commitments, or lifestyle choices, making it challenging to celebrate festivals like Raksha Bandhan together. DHL Express aims to connect families celebrating the festival through 'Rakhi Express'.

Commenting on the initiative, Sandeep Juneja, Vice President - Commercial, DHL Express India, said, "At DHL, trade and connecting people are what we do best. During festivals like Raksha Bandhan, we want each of our customers to enjoy the nostalgia of 'home' even if they cannot be physically present with their loved ones. Every Raksha Bandhan, 'Rakhi Express' becomes a bridge of love for families separated by distance. This year, we have an exciting offer where international shipments can be shipped starting at INR 3,099*. With Rakhi Express, we aim to deliver excellence, but also joy, love, and the memories associated with the festival straight to our customers' doorsteps across the globe."

Also Read | 'If Mass Exclusion, We Will Immediately Step in': Supreme Court on Bihar Voter List Revision Row.

DHL Express' global network, covering over 220 countries and territories, ensures fast and reliable deliveries with end-to-end shipment visibility. Customers can track their packages, receive timely SMS and email updates, and also leverage services like on demand delivery to have more control over how their shipments are delivered to them, ensuring a smooth delivery experience.

To inquire about this offer, customers can contact DHL Express via the toll-free number 1800 30 345, visit the enquiry page or visit the DHL website to get a quote and book a shipment online.

*T&C Apply

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

For more information, visit: dhl.com

Follow us on @DHLExpressIndia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)