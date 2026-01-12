Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was inaugurated at Raipur during the 2nd India International Rice Summit held in Chhattisgarh.

This marked as a significant step towards positioning Chhattisgarh as a major hub for agricultural and processed food exports. Chhattisgarh, with its rich and diverse agri-ecosystem, offers significant export potential across a wide range of products. These include premium non-basmati rice varieties and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products such as Jeeraphool Rice and Nagri Dubraj Rice, said Ministry of Commerce & Industry in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Shift to New Office at 'Seva Teerth' Complex After Makar Sankranti 2026, Check Details.

The State also produces a variety of fruits and vegetables including guava, banana, dragon fruit, jackfruit, custard apple, tomato and cucumber, along with important minor forest produce such as mahua, tamarind, herbal and medicinal plants, providing strong opportunities to expand its presence in global markets, it added.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the opening of the APEDA Regional Office in Raipur is a mission to integrate Chhattisgarh's farmers with the global economy.

Also Read | Sissu Valley in Himachal Pradesh To Suspend All Tourism for 40 Days Starting January 20, Know Why.

He highlighted the potential of the State's farmers, exporters and entrepreneurs in global agri-markets and expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh would emerge as a leader in high-value and sustainable agricultural exports, and thanked Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, for sanctioning the APEDA office in Chhattisgarh based on the request of the State Government, and assured full support to APEDA and the Department of Commerce in expanding exports of agricultural and organic products from the State.

The inauguration was attended by Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Medical Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, along with other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)