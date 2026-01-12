Delhi, January 12: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is likely to vacate its historic South Block premises and relocate to the newly constructed "Seva Teerth" complex following the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2026. This move, occurring for the first time since India’s independence in 1947, marks a significant milestone in the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

While the Cabinet Secretariat began operating from the complex in late 2025, administrative preparations are now being finalised for the Prime Minister’s arrival this week. Built by Larsen & Toubro at an estimated cost of INR 1,189 crore, the Seva Teerth complex, formerly known as the Executive Enclave, has been designed to replace colonial-era infrastructure with state-of-the-art administrative facilities. Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes, Says ‘Powerful Source of Inspiration for India’s Youth’.

About Seva Teerth Complex...

The Seva Teerth complex consists of three primary buildings, with the PMO designated to function from "Seva Teerth-1." The facility features:

Modern, open-plan workspaces designed to improve inter-departmental coordination.

Grand ceremonial rooms specifically designed for receiving foreign dignitaries.

"India House," a dedicated conference center for high-level bilateral talks.

Advanced security protocols and disaster-resistant infrastructure.

The relocation is expected to significantly reduce the logistical and security challenges associated with VVIP movement in the heart of the capital, as the new complex is situated closer to the Prime Minister’s new official residence, which is also nearing completion.

Government officials have emphasised that the naming of the complex as "Seva Teerth" (Shrine of Service) is part of a broader ideological shift. The administration aims to move away from colonial symbols and toward a governance model defined by "Kartavya" (Duty) and "Seva" (Service). German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Arrives in Gujarat To Hold Talks With PM Narendra Modi, First Official Visit to India (See Pics).

This change aligns with recent renamings in the capital, such as the transformation of Rajpath into Kartavya Path and the designation of common central secretariat buildings as Kartavya Bhavans. Furthermore, the official residences of state governors, historically known as Raj Bhavans, are being systematically renamed "Lok Bhavans" to reflect a citizen-centric identity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Secretariate), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).