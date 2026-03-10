BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 10: Apeejay Stya and Svran Group recently organised the 12th Indian Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2025-26, carrying forward the noble endeavour to promote cutting-edge research and exemplary medical services in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Dr Stya Paul - eminent industrialist, educationist, freedom fighter and philanthropist is the inspiration behind all Apeejay Stya institutions. These awards have been instituted to recognise outstanding articles published in the IOG Journal for Basic & Clinical Research. This highly-anticipated event that has become an annual fixture of the research & medical community pertaining to Obstetrics and Gynaecology all over the country and abroad, was held at New Delhi.

IOG Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2025-26 were given to the authors of Best Papers published in the Journal under three categories: Best Case Report, Best Review Article and Best Original Study. 'Special Awards' were given for outstanding contributions of the medical fraternity, under different categories.

The highlight of the event this year was the illuminating Oration Lecture by Dr. Deirdre J Lyell, Dunlevie Endowed Professor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Stanford Medicine. She also serves as Chair and Principal Investigator of the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative. Dr. Lyell brings more than 25 years of clinical, research, leadership and teaching experience in maternal-fetal medicine.

She delivered an insightful address on 'Placental Dysfunction from Pathophysiology to Clinical Practice'. She shed light on early detection of placental abnormalities, appropriate delivery planning, prevention of unnecessary caesarean sections, and long-term maternal health implications, positioning placental science as key to safer pregnancies and future disease prevention for women.

Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, and daughter of Dr. Stya Paul, said, "The IOG awards in the name of my late father Dr. Stya Paul is a reminder that like him, if we try to reach our highest purpose, we would be so much more than we could have ever imagined ourselves to be."

She said that, "These awards in the name of Dr. Stya Paul are meant to go beyond remembering his illustrious life by cherishing the values he stood for and to take them forward." She added that through his life journey, Dr. Stya Paul exemplified that against all odds, extra-ordinary heights can be achieved by dreaming with determination, grit and resilience, to attain the grandest version of oneself.

Mr. Nishant Berlia, Dr. Neha Berlia and Mr. Aditya Berlia - Co-owners and Group Directors - Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, are grandchildren of Dr. Stya Paul, who are leading various verticals of the group, under overarching leadership of Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia. Mr. Nishant Berlia and Dr. Neha Berlia graced the occasion, and Mr. Aditya Berlia, extended his best wishes from abroad.

The Indian Obstetrics & Gynaecology (IOG) Journal commenced in year 2011 as a new specialty publication designed for budding & established authors & researchers in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, by giving them a platform to publish their research. It is published by Apeejay Stya Publishing Pvt. Ltd. and is independent of the publishing house for scientific contents. The IOG journal is indexed in EBSCO, Google Scholar and has also been included in the UGC Care List.

Like every year, the event also proved to be a great networking platform for doctors and researchers wherein they shared their knowledge, experiences and concerns with each other.

