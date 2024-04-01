Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 1 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has reported achievements in the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighted by its handling of 420 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo globally, marking a 24 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to a press release, out of this total, domestic ports contributed over 408 MMT of cargo.

The company announced that it achieved its highest ever monthly cargo volumes, exceeding 38 MMT in March 2024. Ten of APSEZ ports and terminals handled record cargo volumes- Mundra 180 MMT, Tuna 10 MMT, Hazira 26 MMT, Mormugao 5 MMT, Karaikal 12 MMT, Ennore 13 MMT, Kattupalli 12 MMT, Krishnapatnam 59 MMT, Gangavaram 37 MMT and Dhamra 43 MMT.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ, attributed this phenomenal growth to the company's customer-centric approach and strategic partnerships.

He noted that while it took 14 years for APSEZ to achieve the first 100 MMT of annual cargo throughput, the subsequent 200 MMT milestones were accomplished within a significantly shorter timeframe.

This acceleration underscores APSEZ's commitment to operational excellence and its position as a top port operator in the industry.

Adani said, "While it took 14 years for the company to achieve the first 100 MMT of annual cargo throughput, the second and third 100 MMT throughputs were achieved in 5 years and 3 years. The latest 100 MMT mark has been achieved in less than two years. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment and efforts towards enhancing operational efficiencies and maintaining our position as a top port operator in the industry."

Despite facing challenges such as global trade disruptions and operational setbacks due to natural disasters like Cyclone Biparjoy and Cyclone Michaung, APSEZ managed to achieve various operational milestones.

Mundra port became the first in India to handle 16 MMT of cargo in a single month (October 2023). Additionally, APSEZ's container terminal CT-3 became the first in India to handle 3 million TEUs during the fiscal year.

In the container segment, APSEZ ports at Mundra, Hazira, Kattupalli, and Ennore recorded record volumes. Mundra port handled a record 1.9 MTEUs of container volumes by rail, marking a 12 per cent growth over the previous year.

Moreover, APSEZ ports handled around 44 per cent of India's containerized seaborne cargo, demonstrating its significant market share in this segment.

In the dry cargo segment, ports including Tuna, Mormugao, Karaikal, Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram, and Dhamra handled record volumes.

Notably, Dhamra port berthed its first LNG-powered cape-sized vessel, MV Ubuntu Unity, while Krishnapatnam welcomed its largest-ever vessel.

With regard to liquid cargo, Mundra, Kattupalli, Krishnapatnam, and Dhamra ports also recorded record volumes. (ANI)

