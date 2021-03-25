New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/Ace Traders): The summers have arrived and the one thing this country enjoys the most this season is indulging in mouth-watering and luscious mangoes. From chilled aamras to warm raspuri, these are many things that keep us waiting all year - round. The king of fruits, appeals to every person's heart. And, for the mango lover in you, Aamwalla is the perfect partner for your mango fix.

Aamwalla provides the freshest and finest Alphonso mangoes in the e-commerce domain. The brand has officially announced its association with the Bollywood actor, director, and producer Arbaaz Khan. The Dabangg Khan has been christened as Aamwalla's first-ever brand ambassador and he is super excited to be associated with the brand.

Talking about his association with Aamwalla, Arbaaz said, "I'm extremely excited to be associated with Aamwalla. We all know that summers are incomplete without farm-fresh Alphonso mangoes. After all, mango is our national fruit. And, I think Aamwalla is the best brand if you are looking for some quality and tasty Alphanso mangoes to be delivered directly to your doorstep. This is a new venture for me and I am ecstatic to be a part of it."

Aamwalla has recently launched its online services and the orders are already pouring in. You can check out Aamwalla's handles on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your bunch of farm-fresh Alphonso mangoes right away!

This story is provided by Ace Traders. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Ace Traders)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)