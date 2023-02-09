New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Archies Limited, a legacy company, has launched an impactful campaign on the occasion of Valentine's 2023 with a message of sharing a gift of a card to your loved ones.

In a fast-paced environment, everyone's running against the race of time & technology. The world is witnessing a great deal of change in culture & lifestyles. This season of love, Archies Limited has come up with another Campaign Give a Gift of a Card.

The beautiful 1:11 seconds video starts with an opening frame of different people busy on their phones. It seems like everyone's so caught up & surrounded by technology. In this scenario, a unique way to say you care is by sharing a gift of a greeting card. The feeling of holding a card in your hand. The excitement to read the message that the card holds. It is not just a greeting card but a Symbol of love and a thoughtful effort to make someone feel special. The campaign conveys a heartwarming & introspective message of Giving a Gift of a Card to your loved ones. Be it the overall culture or trends, the pandemic had put restrictions on our traditional ways of communication. Archies Limited is making an effort to bring back the culture of exchanging greetings with your loved ones on the special occasion of Valentine's.

Archies Limited has been a leader in the social expressions industry, they essentially started the culture of greeting cards in India back in the '90s. This campaign resonates with Archies Limited as it's relatable to the feelings associated with exchanging greetings.

"The season of love is here & we want people to be able to express their feelings in the best way possible. In an effort to accomplish that, we've come up with this campaign on the occasion of Valentine's 2023. This will bring back the nostalgic memories of people associated with greeting cards. We tend to get lost in a modern way, this time let's step back & introspect our ways of sharing emotions," Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director | Archies Limited.

Archies Limited is India's market leader in the social expression industry with over 60 per cent market share in the organized sector. It has grown from a cards-only company to a complete social expressions company. They have approx. 150 owned stores, 150 franchise stores & operate 1000+ retail stores across 15 states in India that sell greeting cards and gifts along with retail photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfume, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies is a household name in India & has extensively contributed towards forming the gifting culture in India. This Company has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanization and improving the standard of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal to all age groups and demographics. Archies Limited has enormous ranges which have established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers and franchisees.

Website Link: www.archiesonline.com.

