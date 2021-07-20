Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): Array Networks today announced that it has secured the third position in the application delivery controller (ADC) market as per IDC Ethernet Switch Tracker for Q1 2021.

Array Networks emerged as one of the leaders with its market share of 17.6 percent.

As per IDC's Q1 report, the revenue of the ADC market witnessed a decline of 26.3 per cent QoQ in revenue. The ADC category has grown by 8% YoY irrespective of the pandemic. With wave 1 reducing in India and lockdown restrictions released, there were excellent investments from the government (state government departments, smart cities, etc.) and the banking sector.

"We are very happy to have constantly maintained top three positions in the Indian ADC Market. The trust of our customers keeps us motivated to make better products. The first quarter saw a huge change in dynamics where the application delivery controller (ADC) took a back seat and focus was mainly placed on the security solutions and products to help organizations with remote and hybrid working conditions as people were returning to work in a controlled capacity." said Shibu Paul, Vice President - International Sales at Array Networks.

Array's operation in India has led to overall growth in the company. From Universities, Tech-enabled companies, manufacturing powerhouses, leading banks to the government are their primary customers. The company firmly believes in supporting the Indian Government's "Make in India" initiative.

They continue to maintain a strong presence in the Indian market with improved performance by effectively distributing traffic among multiple servers, optimizing resources by productively allocating traffic based on application types, and guaranteeing application and data-access coherence.

Array Networks solves performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security, and application delivery. Array addresses the growing market demand for network functions virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers, and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale.

