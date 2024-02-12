NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 12: ART Housing Finance (India) Limited is proud to announce its third consecutive Great Place To Work® certification. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for our employees. We are dedicated to maintaining our high standards and ensuring that ART Housing Finance remains an employer of choice.

MD & CEO's Statement

Vipin Jain, MD & CEO of ART Housing Finance (India) Limited, expressed his delight, "We're honoured to earn GPTW certification thrice. At ART Housing Finance, prioritizing a nurturing work environment is paramount. Our focus: empowering employees to achieve career goals while maintaining balance. Their trust in our values, reflected in this certification, bolsters our employer brand."

ART Housing Finance (India) Limited, a Housing Finance Company regulated by the National Housing Bank, is headquartered in Gurgaon. With operations spanning 7 states and 35+ branches, we specialize in the affordable housing finance sector, boasting a decade of experience. Over this period, we've successfully served over 20,000 satisfied customers.

Our mission at ART Housing Finance (India) Limited is to expedite home ownership among the under-served by offering essential financial assistance. We prioritize high-quality business creation driven by technology and innovation, supported by robust work ethics, and upheld by corporate governance practices.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

