Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): As we complete a year in lockdown, the words 'sanctuary' and 'safe haven' are no longer figurative when it comes to describing ones relationship with their homes. The definition of a home and the meaning of spending time with our loved-ones has dramatically been altered over the course of the year as we were compelled to spend more time indoors. 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4, explored the dynamic between celebrities from different walks of life and their homes with a unique focus on personal decor.

With over 110 million views and engagement this season, which is a 17 percent increase from the previous one; the original web-series has been appreciated for its earnest attempt to bring viewers closer to their favourite celebrity by showcasing their personal space and decor sensibilities.

'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 4 had the likes of Rajkumar Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Smriti Mandana, Tamanna Bhatia, Anita Dongre, Prateek Kuhad, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan open their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they are off-screen and off the field. The show also touched upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. For instance how Bollywood dark horse Rajkummar Rao knew his house was for him when he felt an instant connection to it, the moment he stepped over the threshold. The time and effort musical genius Prateek Kuhad spent decorating his home gave him a sense of belonging. From inspiring them to take bold chances with decor choices to bringing a sense of calm to their being, the home means something different for music maestro Shankar Mahadevan and Czarina of Fashion Anita Dongre respectively. But a common sentiment that runs through all celebrity homes is - family, which includes their four-legged companions. The new season captured these real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's' homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self.

Season 4 also introduced new elements to the show such as richer decor stories of the celebrities and their homes. With a spaces-first approach, viewers got to see more of their favourite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice that shows a rare glimpse into their personal experience. The season also brought another new and exciting aspect for ardent fans where a lucky viewer, through a contest on Asian Paints website won a special memorabilia belonging to the celebrity for every episode.

The legacy of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 29 homes, 34 celebrities garnering more than 360 million views and engagement in the last four years. With each season Asian Paints brings forth renowned personalities from various fields who have their own uniqueness, and a distinct connection with their homes. And with each episode viewers get to witness who that personality is for real and how they infuse decor into their relationships.

Watch the season 4 mash-up of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is and celebrate the marvel that lies in our daily life and home: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrJ_Hc8KopM.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

