Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Asia's biggest exhibition of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles, CAEV EXPO 2023, will be held on the 13th and 14th of April 2023 in KTPO (Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation), Bengaluru. Over the last six editions of connected and autonomous vehicle exhibitions and conferences, this platform has been instrumental in many industry partnerships, investments and acquisitions. It has been a goto B2B expo platform for the CAEV ecosystem in India and this time the expo is also open to the general public who are connected, autonomous, and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Over 5000 registered delegates and visitors, 150 exhibitors, and 60 speakers are expected to attend the event, which will consist of nine planned sessions wherein there will be various keynotes, lead talks and panel discussions discussing a variety of pressing issues and trends facing the automotive industry today, such as connected, autonomous, shared, electric, and smart mobility. Senior professionals from the CAEV ecosystem representing the private, non-profit, and public sectors are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking about his participation, GK Senthil, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Connected India said, "We step into an era where connected mobility is not just a luxury but a priority for efficient transportation and an experience consumers crave for. An expo like CAEV is a great platform for connecting the Indian ecosystem in the Connected Mobility space to help accelerate the advancements. I'd like to participate, share and learn about predictive & AI/ML-based technologies that provide contextual services for efficient, eco-friendly, convenient, and safe driving. We are already seeing the transition globally and this will only exponentially grow in the Indian market."

"In this decade of challenge and transition for the automotive industry, CAEV EXPO 2023 focuses on all the right topics such as sustainable mobility, connected vehicles and many more. Ashok Leyland is well-positioned to provide clean, safe and smart commercial vehicles to its customers at incredible value. The talk will highlight the vast technical efforts happening at Ashok Leyland towards these technologies and how we are doing things with a differentiated and innovative mindset," said Dr Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Ashok Leyland.

Many of the market research firms have opined that connected cars will soon become a regular sight on Indian roads. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay more for advanced and connected technologies, which will help the growth of the connected cars market in India.

The Government of India has mandated that all commercial and public transport vehicles must have vehicle telematics. Recently the insurance regulatory body IRDAI notified Pay How Much You Drive and Pay How You Drive, this will further push use of connected vehicles. Furthermore, the Indian government is mandating the inclusion of ADAS systems in all new vehicles, making them increasingly common in the country. In addition, the government wants India to be a 100 per cent EV nation by the year 2030 with its National Electric Vehicle Mission 2030. The rollout of 5G services in India has also officially begun, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji inaugurating the launch. 5G will enable cars to communicate with each other and with infrastructure in real-time, potentially making roads safer and driving more efficient.

Focusing on connected and electric mobility, Sachin Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Product Development and Technology, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles said, "The need to focus on clean mobility is more relevant and urgent than ever before. Between now and 2030, we hope to see widespread adoption of clean energy technologies specially electric vehicles. CAEV EXPO is focusing on very relevant topics of connected, autonomous & electric vehicles that are equally important to industry as well as consumers. Eicher has been leader in connected solutions with rollout of 100 per cent connected trucks and buses since last 2 years. My session will focus on VECV journey of developing innovative technologies and solutions in EV and Connected space to provide best-in-class energy efficiency and operating economics to customers." According to Maneesh Prasad, Founder, Telematics Wire, "CAEV EXPO 2023, is a celebratory opportunity to showcase India's prowess in futuristic vehicle technology during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav. While Telematics Wire takes pride to have pioneered the connected vehicle business networking platform a decade ago, bringing the industry to discuss and benefit from emerging technologies in this field, we also believe that the journey has just begun. Future of vehicles which will be connected, safe and to an extent autonomous, presents an immense opportunity for the entire tech industry."

Some of the topics that will be discussed and covered during the conference at CAEV EXPO 2023 are - connected vehicle, autonomous vehicle, smart & shared mobility, electric vehicles, automotive cybersecurity, vehicle data management, intelligent cloud for automotive, maps and navigation, vehicle infotainment, ADAS, fleet telematics, emerging technologies, automotive M2M & IoT solutions, connected insurance, automotive simulation & testing, and sustainable mobility, among others.

Sponsors that have already confirmed to join CAEV EXPO 2023 are SecureThings, Toyota Connected India, Elektrobit, Danlaw, Western Digital, Quectel, Teltonika, ETAS, Hexagon, TomTom, Cavli Wireless, National Instruments (NI), Keysight, Nexus Technology, Accord Group and Excelfore. CAEV EXPO is expected to generate business enquiries worth over INR 6 Billion, with over 150 exhibitors and more than 5000 attendees participating in the expo, which is being held over an area of six thousand square metres.

Vishal Bajpai, Co-founder & CEO, SecureThings shared, "CAEV EXPO is a great platform that brings industry stalwarts together to share new trends, challenges, ideas and unique solutions. SecureThings is excited to be the Title Sponsor of CAEV EXPO 2023 to promote collaboration and innovate together with our esteemed customers & partners to accelerate Automotive Transformation, Electrification and Modern Mobility. We are in for an exciting period in the automotive industry which is witnessing a surge in demand for connected and cybersecure products and services. Donning the 'whitehat' of a 'superhacker', SecureThings is gearing up to demonstrate the latest innovation in automotive cybersecurity and connected mobility. We will introduce the 'Security or S-factor' with our latest product launch to secure the DNA of the mobility ecosystem."

"TomTom is driven to create the smartest map on the planet, and we are eager to showcase our latest location tech offerings at CAEV EXPO 2023," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "Whether introducing new innovations for automakers - like our Digital Cockpit - or providing powerful APIs and development tools to fleet and logistics software providers, together with our partners we help solve the most challenging use cases in mobility at a global scale."

For CAEV EXPO 2023 delegate and visitor registration or for any other details please visit - https://www.caevexpo.in/

