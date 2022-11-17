New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): On November 4th, 2022, ASIFA India Celebrated "International Animation Day '22" with students and professionals by organizing its main event in the cleanest city of India- Indore.

Association International du Film d'Animation, officially called ASIFA is a professional body, recognized by UNESCO, devoted to developing film animation both as an art and also as an effective means of communication. ASIFA was founded in 1960 in Annecy, France & today enjoys representation from over 42+ countries & footprints in 70+ countries. Today the association is also connected with the most important animation festivals in the world. ASIFA India received its official charter on November 25, 2000, and it aspires to the same ideals and goals as the international organization. In this spirit, throughout the year, ASIFA India is involved in a lot of activities like-Workshops, Seminars, Case studies, Film screenings, The popular monthly CGMeetup series, Community activities and educational events that are intended to help the Indian artist.

The event commenced with lamp lighting followed by a welcome song by a mesmerizing dance troupe who presented Ganesh Vandana. During the inaugural session Asifa India presented a memento with the official launch of ASIFA subchapters in North at Delhi, East at Kolkata, West at Mumbai & Nashik and South at Bengaluru. Ramesh Ruia from Kolkata, Dr Indira Gupta from Bengaluru, Devashri Vora from Mumbai, Madhavi Pagariya from Nashik, Vrinda Sood, Nida Arshia & Shalini Sharma from Delhi received the memento to become founder members of respective sub-chapters.

Saraswathi Vani Balgam, the founding member of ASIFA India and the Director of Dancing Atoms, who flew all the way from the United States to grace the event with her presence announced Sanjay Khimesara as the new President of Asifa India. Vani continues to provide leadership & guidance to Asifa India as President Emeritus & Chief Patron. The ASIFA India executive council members currently include Saraswathi Vani Balgam, Sanjay Khimesara, R.Vinod, Siva Kumar Kasetti, Sesha Prasad & R.K. Polina.

Watch Asifa India's International Animation Day'22-Indore Highlights- https://youtu.be/HgK4JPS94ss

The chief guest for the occasion, Ms Shalini Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry New Delhi. Shalini has served as Head-Higher Education. at CII. She spoke about the importance of the Sunrise Sector of AVGC in India & opportunity for India to become a Global Hub.

Star-studded event had over 12 experts who participated in various knowledge sessions. The expert sessions included masterclass by Ramchandra Birje, Head of Department - Animation DNEG India, a storytelling workshop by Saraswathi Vani Balgam where she awarded animation student Akshita Mandpe Rs 50,000 to bring her story idea to life. Following this was an interactive panel discussion by Aadya Raj, Nida Arshia, Rounak Magoo and moderated by Asifa India's Core Committee Member Siva Kumar Kassetty giving practical insights to students on showreel, resume and interview processes in the industry, a masterclass on building an animation storyline by animation writer Praveen Fernandes. VFx Case Study & Behind the Scene from The Yin Yang Master was presented by Anubhav Pandey, CFx Supervisor, Tau Films. Vrinda Sood, CEO Citrus Ink Studios delivered a talk on her inspiring journey of starting and running a successful animation studio through Citrus Story. This followed with a session titled Mesmerizing Magic from Asifa India's Women Creators Program with Unreal Engine with Nida Arshia, Raunak Magoo, Aadya Raj, Bhavpreet Ghai Talwalkar and Vrinda Sood. The panelists showcased & discussed behind the scenes from their recently created short films under a fellowship-based Women creators program by Asifa India in Partnership with Epic Games.

Nearly 1000 students and professionals participated in the event which also saw a number of companies participating in a job fair showcasing a gamut of job opportunities of the Media and Entertainment industry by MESC. The fair attracted leading recruiters including Kraft Creation, Lakshya Digital, Pixxzzoo Studio etc. Few masterclasses & Boot camps were organized at University Auditorium DAVV for the Students during 3 days of festivals and students participated in a lot of cultural and creative activities by having stalls and decorations at the venue.

Asifa India was supported by Annecy Film Festival, France to showcase 'Best of 2022 Programs'. Thanks to CITIA CEO for providing access from Best of Annecy 2022 program on the occasion of Animation Day in Indore.

Each year, Asifa India invites entries from Professionals & Students for Annual Asifa India Awards of Excellence (AOE) as a part of International Animation Day celebration. AOE aims to recognize and celebrate the best talent in the art of Animation. For IAD'22 nominations for Awards of Excellence have been finalized as per the verdict of esteemed panel of Jury Members and it will be announced shortly during the upcoming International Animation Day fests. Eminent Jury Members of AOE'22 included Sherry Bharda, Vfx Producer, Yashraj Films, Charu Monga, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT, Delhi, Lisa Goldman, Member, NYC Animation Industry Council & Poornima Meegammana, Animation Film Designer, Sri Lanka.

Asifa India partnered with India Joy in Hyderabad and conducted its International Animation Day on 1st November 2022 during the Vfx summit HICC with sessions on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Computer Graphics. Hyderabad IAD saw amazing sessions including Go Behind the Scene of Oscar Awarded Film Dune- Jigesh Gajjar, DNEG India, CG Characters in Live Action by Anubhav Pandey, CG Supervisor, Tau Films & Mesmerizing Magic from Asifa India's Women Creators Program with UE with Saraswathi Vani Balgam, Serena Dhillon, Geetika Dayala, Srikeerthi & Pratima Pal. Asifa India's IAD-Hyderabad also saw an Inspiring Journey of Indian Creative Artists by Trilok Potluri & Manoj Chowdhary, Pixalot Labs at IAD '22, Hyderabad.

Asifa India's IAD had Sponsors including Unreal, Dneg, Creative Multimedia, Dancing Atoms, Arena Animation, IACG Multimedia, Supporters including AVGC-XR, MP, Horizon Institute of Design, Animagic India, KVD Academy & Destiny Logic, Partners- Women In Animation, Animation Xpress, MESC, CTN, Annecy, AWN, Siggraph Asia, Animation Magazine, TASI, View Conference, Vfx Xpress, Siggraph Bengaluru Chapter & Indore-AVGC MP.

