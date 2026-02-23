VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23: The prestigious Bharat Shree Rashtriya Ratna Puraskar - 2026 was successfully organised on 21 February 2026 at Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVN), Ujjwal Bhawan, Dehradun, by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE).

ISRHE is a nationally recognised social and educational organisation committed to the promotion of education, social reforms, women and child empowerment, research, healthcare, and nation-building initiatives. With a strong vision to foster excellence, ethical values, and a spirit of service, ISRHE has consistently organised numerous national and international award ceremonies, academic conferences, and social initiatives across India and abroad.

The dignified ceremony was graced by Shri Subodh Uniyal, Hon'ble Minister of Forest & Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest, and Smt. Savita Kapoor, Hon'ble Member of the Legislative Assembly, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Guest of Honour. The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, UJVN, as a Guest of Honour.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Shri Narendra Singh, Shri N. K. Yadav, Er. H. K. Upreti,Dr. Prashant Agarwal, Dr. Atul Sharma (President, ISRHE), and Dr. Reshu Gupta (Secretary, ISRHE). The ceremony was efficiently and gracefully conducted by Ms. Gauri Sharma and Ms. Geet Sharma, who served as the Masters of Ceremony.

The event commenced with a traditional Goddess Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the cultural dignity and patriotic spirit of the occasion.

On this auspicious occasion, distinguished individuals and institutions were honoured for their outstanding achievements, ethical leadership, and significant contributions to nation-building across diverse fields including education, social service, industry, healthcare, research, arts, and other professional domains. The selection of awardees was carried out through a transparent, impartial, and well-structured evaluation process, ensuring credibility and excellence in recognition.

The details of the awardees are given below.

1.Dr. Priti Waghela -- Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator

2.Mr. Dhairya Rupesh Waghela -- Young Achiever Award in Engineering Innovation

3.Ms. Dhwani Waghela -- Young Achiever of the Year

4.Dr. Govind Singh Koundal -- Excellence in Public Service and Social Welfare

5.Ms. Ranjeeta Rahul Prajapati -- Outstanding Academic Leader Award

6.Dr. Nirmalesh Kar -- Distinguished Service to the Education Community

7.Dr. Sachin Bansode -- Exceptional Social Worker

8.Dr. Vijay Raj Bollapalli -- Excellence in Research

9.Prof. Nitika Kaushal -- Outstanding Contribution in Medical Education

10.Dr. Sanjay Bansal -- Educational Leadership Award

11.Dr. Vipul Patel -- Contribution to the Education Community

12.Prof. Dr. Neeti Mishra (PT) -- Women Excellence Award in Physiotherapy

13.Dr. S. V. A. R. Sastry -- Distinguished Professor of the Year

14.Mr. Ramchander Malkoochi -- Innovation & Leadership Excellence Award in Data Architecture and Cloud Transformation

15.Prof. (Dr.) Niraj Kumar -- Excellence in Research

16.Dr. Anju Chauhan -- Professional Excellence Award

17.Dr. Sushma Jaiswal -- Lifetime Achievement Award in Information Technology

18.Prof. Dr. Deptee Warikoo -- Outstanding Contribution to Rehabilitation Sciences

19.Dr. Shruti Sneha -- Emerging Social Media Influencer

20.Dr. Khushboo C. Valodwala -- Women Excellence Award in Physiotherapy

21.Dr. P. Elangovan -- Best Professor of the Year

22.Mr. Sameer Sharma -- Entrepreneur of the Year in Chemical Business

23.Ms. Ankita Singh -- Young Teacher of the Year Award

24.Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey -- Excellence in Medical Education

25.Mr. Neeraj Kumar -- Innovative Teacher of the Year

26.Dr. Sidharth Shankar Singh -- Excellence in Academic Administration

27.Dr. Roopa Tirumalasetti -- Outstanding Contribution to the Education Community

28.Dr. M. Bhushanam -- Professional Excellence Award

29.Pawan Surolia "Upasak" -- Literary Author Award

30.Mr. Asik Ahmed -- Social Contribution and Youth Literature

31.Dr. Valiba Vitthal Popere -- Outstanding Social Worker for Rural & Tribal Development

32.Mr. Rajender Kumar Verma -- Premium Bobbin Manufacturer in India

33.Dr. S. C. Pandey -- Award for Excellence in Research

34.Dr. Sarvani Anandara -- Award for Excellence in Research

35.Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat -- National Icon in Paramedical Education & Healthcare Training

36.Dr. Sumit Kushwaha -- Rising Star in Research & Innovation Award

37.Dr. Twinkle Rajiv Kumar Singh -- Outstanding Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

38.Prof. Dr. Prem Lal Joshi -- Honouring Exceptional Contributions to Accounting Education, Research and Societal Impact

39.Dr. Regidi Suneetha -- International SDGs Impact Award

40.Ms. Sneha Jain -- Excellence in Research, Authorship & Mental Wellness

41.Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti -- Human Rights & Dalit Upliftment Leadership Award

42.Dr. Supriyo Mukherjee -- Bharat Shree Rashtriya Vibhushan Puraskar 2026 for Professional Excellence

43.Dr. Soumi Mukherjee -- Bharat Shree Rashtriya Vibhushan Puraskar 2026 for Innovation & Leadership Excellence

44.Dr. Naga Maruthi Nandiraju -- Professional Excellence Award

45.Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni -- Excellence in Poetry & Literature

46.Dr. Nishant Vishwakarma -- International Bharatanatyam Guru Award

47.Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Bhutani -- Distinguished Professor Award for Professional Excellence

48.Dr. Kotha Balaraju Goud -- Outstanding Contribution in Journalism

49.Ms. Pooja Tyagi -- Leading Real Estate Advisor in Uttar Pradesh

50.Ms. Meenakshi Sahu -- Outstanding Contribution towards the Community

51.Major (Prof.) Dr. Lakshmi T -- Distinguished Principal and Academic Leader

52.Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi -- Lifetime Contribution to LIS Education

53.Ms. Akshika Trivedi -- Bharatiya Sanskriti & Value-Based Education Leadership Award

54.Dr. Bharti -- Eminent Language Mentor

55.Dr. Saswati Datta -- Excellence in Academic Leadership Award

56.Prof. Dr. Mamidanna S -- Innovative Professor of the Year

57.Dr. N. Basetti -- Healthcare Personality of the Year

58.Dr. Arti Hadap -- Women Excellence in Teaching and Research

59.Dr. Suman Ghosh -- Outstanding Contribution to International Telecommunication Projects

60.Dr. Anil Santu Kale -- Outstanding Impact in Community Health & Education

61.Mr. Ashish Tiwari -- Excellence in Industrial Safety Auditing

62.Dr. Prashant Verma -- Outstanding Contribution to Humanities Studies

63.Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee -- Contribution to Student Development

64.Mr. Raghu Gollapudi -- Oracle Database Excellence Award

65.Advocate Mr. Girish Vijaykumar Zawar -- Outstanding Social Service and Leadership Award

66.Mrs. Punam More Todkar -- Businesswoman and Social Worker

67.Mr. Sachin Naik -- Visionary Entrepreneur

68.Dr. Jajbir Singh -- Excellence in Clinical Ayurveda Practice Award

69.Smt. Kamla Judiyal -- Excellence in Social Welfare & Community Development Award

70.Dr. Annapurna Boruah -- Excellence in Industry-Academia Contributor Award

71.Dr. Pradeep Kumar Gaur -- Distinguished Professional Excellence Award - Chartered Accountant

72.Mr. Vikas Upreti -- Healthcare Dietary & Laundry Services Excellence

73.Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji -- Young Professor of the Year Award

