Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 4000th episodes celebration unveiled a thoughtful commitment to societal well-being. In a heartening display of compassion, the show pledged support to, 4000 children for a year, to the Akshaya Patra NGO, dedicated to eradicating hunger among schoolchildren across India through PM Poshan Yojna and Meals for Senior Citizens. Additionally, it affirmed its dedication to Gau Mata Seva through Shri Godham Mahatirtha Pathmeda Trust, the noble service to holy cows, reflecting reverence for nature and tradition.

Furthering its dedication to a cleaner and greener India, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" reinforced the importance of, "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan", one of the initiatives of PM Narendra Modi, India's nationwide cleanliness campaign. Asit Kumarr Modi also appealed to the viewers for tree plantation initiatives, recognizing the necessity of environmental guardianship.

In an attempt to further contribute to the future, the show also announced sponsorship via YuvaUnstoppable for higher education to 25 bright minds from challenging economic backgrounds.

"Our show reflects important Indian values like unity and love for everyone. As we mark the special milestone of completing 4000 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we're grateful for the love and support we've received. We welcome the opportunity to support some very important causes, reflecting the essence of our show," said Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator, Producer, and Managing Director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech.

The celebration of the 4000th episode was not just a milestone in Indian television history; it was a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and progress that defines "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Asit Modi's visionary gesture underscores the show's unwavering commitment to societal progress, resonating deeply with its audience and inspiring positive action beyond the screen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 4000 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

