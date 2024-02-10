Islamabad, February 10: Even as final results of the Pakistan general elections are awaited, PTI founder Imran Khan and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have claimed win and delivered victory speeches. Now, since PML(N) has failed to get majority in the polls but has emerged as the "single largest party", it is in talks with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutoo Zardari, Dawn reported. Pakistan Elections 2024: As Imran Khan’s PTI-Backed Candidates Lead in Most Seats, Could Islamabad Get Its First Independent Prime Minister?

On Friday night, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal met with former prime minister and PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and exchanged views on government formation, Radio Pakistan reported. Pakistan Elections 2024: No Clear Victor in Sight as Results Draw Closer to Finish Line

Both parties have agreed to work together to achieve political and economic stability in the country, it added. Nawaz had claimed that PML(N) has emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

