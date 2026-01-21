Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): In a significant push to position Northeast India on the global industrial map, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an optimistic outlook from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Sarma emphasised that India's economic narrative has shifted from a handful of prominent states to a unified national strength where every region is now a viable destination for global capital. He noted that the presence of states like Assam at such high-profile international forums signals a departure from traditional investment patterns, showcasing a "whole of nation" approach.

"I think that we got a very good platform to speak about Assam," Sarma stated. " Earlier, when it came to India, people knew only 4-5 states. But today, when states like Assam come and represent, then I think we talk about the whole of India. We don't talk about a particular state, a particular region. The very presence of Assam show that now nation is talking about whole of nation."

The Chief Minister highlighted that the country has evolved beyond its conventional economic hubs, asserting that India is now in a position where investment can be " absorbed or attracted by any state of the country," as every region now possesses unique industrial strengths.

While acknowledging Assam's traditional economic pillars, Sarma revealed a strategic pivot toward high-tech and sustainable sectors. He explained that while the state remains a powerhouse in tea and holds significant potential in hydrocarbons, the focus is rapidly expanding into modern industrial ecosystems. " now we are talking about fertilisers and chemicals, we are talking about semiconductors, entire ecosystem, we are talking about electronics, we are talking about green energy and new energy," he said, adding that the state has successfully "made a mark" on the global stage.

The Chief Minister described the visit as highly productive, noting that the Assam delegation engaged with a diverse array of global and national investors. These interactions led to the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure and industrial capacity. Concluding his assessment of the summit, Sarma expressed confidence in the tangible results of the trip, stating, " In this Summit, we met a lot of people, investors, both global and national, we signed certain MoUs. So, I think the entire visit is a very useful one and we are happy about the outcome of this visit." (ANI)

