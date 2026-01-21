Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: The Maharashtra government has launched a massive physical verification drive to resolve technical errors that have halted the monthly financial assistance for approximately 24 lakh women under the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme. Following the December 31, 2025, e-KYC deadline, it was discovered that a flawed question in the digital form led to lakhs of eligible beneficiaries being wrongly flagged as government employees. To rectify this, State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has directed nearly 1,00,000 Anganwadi workers to conduct door-to-door physical verification to ensure that genuine beneficiaries continue to receive their INR 1,500 monthly instalments.

The 'Marathi Grammar' That Caused Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Error

The primary cause of the widespread payment suspension was a confusingly worded question in the e-KYC module. The question - "Tumchya gharatle koni sarkari nokrit nahi na?" (Nobody in your family works for the government, right?) - used a double negative that led many women to mistakenly select "Yes". Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Error: Payments for 24 Lakh Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Halted Due to Confusing e-KYC Question, Govt To Deploy Anganwadi Workers for Physical Verification.

By answering "Yes" to a negatively phrased query, the system automatically categorised their families as having government employees, making them ineligible for the scheme. This clerical error resulted in the immediate stoppage of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments for nearly 10 per cent of the total beneficiary base.

How the Physical Verification of Ladkin Bahin Beneficiaries Will Work

For women who have stopped receiving their instalments due to these e-KYC errors, the government has established a decentralised correction process.

Doorstep Visits: Anganwadi workers will visit the homes of affected beneficiaries to manually verify their family details and employment status.

Offline Correction: Beneficiaries can also visit their nearest Setu Suvidha Kendra, Maha e-Seva Kendra, or Anganwadi Centre with original documents to update their records.

Required Documentation: Applicants should keep their Aadhaar card, ration card (Yellow or Orange), bank passbook, and a declaration of family income ready for the visiting official.

Redressing Rejected Applications

The government has clarified that "Rejected" or "Disapproved" status on the portal does not mean permanent exclusion. In many cases, applications are flagged due to mismatched names on Aadhaar and bank records or missing NPCI (Aadhaar seeding) mapping. If the error is bank-related, such as a failed DBT, beneficiaries must visit their bank branch to submit an NPCI Mapping form to reactivate the flow of funds. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Maharashtra Government Likely To Disburse INR 1,500 Before ZP Elections, Check Details.

All About Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is Maharashtra's flagship welfare scheme, providing INR 1,500 monthly to over 2.3 crore women between the ages of 21 and 65. The e-KYC drive was initially launched to weed out ineligible recipients, including men and high-income families who had wrongly registered. While the drive successfully identified over 14,000 men receiving benefits, the technical glitch in the form unintentionally penalised a significant portion of the intended audience.

