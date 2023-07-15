NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers in the GCC and India, has successfully re-branded the 4 Ramesh Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. Of the 4 hospitals, 2 are located in Vijaywada, one in Guntur and one in Ongole. All the hospitals will now be known as Aster Ramesh Hospitals.

With this, Aster has added 7101 beds to its capacity taking the total bed capacity to 4317 in India only. In the previous fiscal year, Aster had entered into a hospital operation and management agreement (O&M) with G. Madegowda Super Specialty Hospital in Mandya, Karnataka and Narayanadri Hospitals and Research Institute (NHRI) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. In India, Aster currently has 17 operational hospitals, over 250 pharmacies, 2 Reference labs, 20 Satellite labs, 2 CPEC, and 176 FPEC and continues to enhance its presence and impact in the Indian healthcare landscape.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Our association with Ramesh Hospitals has flourished over the years, with Ramesh Hospitals emerging as the most renowned and trusted healthcare provider in the region, sought after by patients from near and far alike. With the rebranding of the group to Aster Ramesh Hospital, we are all set to become South India’s leading healthcare brand for top-notch clinical expertise, high-end medical care and patient service excellence.”

He also added, “The rebranding is in alignment with our commitment to our India business and growth plans to make quality healthcare easily affordable and accessible for our patients in India.” Dr. Moopen’s family has recently increased their stake in Aster DM Healthcare by 4% to currently stand at 41.88% through an additional investment of Rs. 460 crores.

Dr. Nitish Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Aster DM Healthcare India, said, "Through our re-branding efforts, we aim to establish Aster Ramesh Hospitals as a premier multi-specialty healthcare institution in Andhra Pradesh and South India. By fostering the exchange of ideas and leveraging medical expertise, we are dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive and satisfying health outcomes. Together, we strive to redefine healthcare excellence and create a brighter future for all."

Speaking about the association with Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Ramesh Babu, MD, Aster Ramesh Hospitals said, “The association with Aster DM Healthcare has been a transformative collaboration for Ramesh Hospitals. This partnership has not only brought the synergy of a multinational player to Andhra Pradesh but also enabled Ramesh Hospitals to leverage the expertise of highly acclaimed doctors within the Aster Network particularly in robotic surgeries, Heart & Liver transplantations, advanced oncology services, adoption of best clinical, scientific practices. Aster's support has been instrumental in obtaining international quality accreditations like JCI and expanding medical tourism in Andhra Pradesh. By incorporating the Aster brand name into our hospitals, Aster Ramesh Hospitals aims to further strengthen its own brand and solidify its position as a leading provider of exceptional healthcare services.”

Aster DM Healthcare's hospitals across India are operating at near-full capacity, demonstrating the trust and confidence that patients place in their exceptional healthcare services. In response to the increasing demand, Aster is actively working on expanding its capacity by adding a significant number of beds in the coming months. Construction has already commenced for the new 200-bed Aster Hospital in Kasaragod, while an additional 100 beds will be incorporated into Aster Hospital Kannur and Aster Medcity, Kochi. The Phase-II construction of the 275-bed Aster Whitfield Hospital in Bengaluru is nearing completion, and progress on the 550-bed hospital in Trivandrum is well underway.

Aster DM Healthcare is unwavering in its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services in India and remains focused on its ongoing projects. As a leading healthcare provider, Aster continues to invest in the growth of the Indian healthcare sector, while prioritizing patient care, technological innovation, and sustainable solutions.

1Aster Ramesh Viajywada Main branch – 160 beds Aster Ramesh Vijaywada MG Road – 50 beds Aster Ramesh Guntur – 350 beds Aster Ramesh Ongole – 150 beds

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies (Including 257 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster), and 205 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India. We have 30,330 dedicated staff including 3,863 doctors and 8,975 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well”. We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

