Patna, July 15: Imagine you open a maggi noodles packet and there is no masala sachet inside? or you ordered a vada pav on the streets of Mumbai, and the stall owner does not give you fried chilli with it. How mad you would get. Because some things go hand in hand. Just like dosa and sambar. Separating them would be a crime, and you have to pay for that crime. Exactly like this restaurant in Bihar. What did they do? Did not served sambar with masala dosa.

In a peculiar incident, a regional court in Bihar issued a verdict stating that a restaurant proprietor is required to pay a penalty of Rs 3,500 for neglecting to serve sambar alongside a masala dosa. The court has directed the owner to remit the payment within 45 days, with the provision that an 8 percent interest rate will be levied in case of any delay in payment. Dead Rat Found in Malai Mutton at Ludhiana Restaurant? Customer Alleges Roasted Rat Served in Order at Prakash Dhaba, Shares Video; Owner Rejects Claim.

The incident took place on August 15, 2022, when lawyer Manish Gupta was celebrating his birthday. He, along with his mother, went to a restaurant in Buxor and placed an order for a special masala dosa. The total amount for the home delivery order summed up to Rs 140. However, upon reaching home, Pathak realised that the package did not include sambar. Only the dosa and chutney were provided. Promptly, the next day, Pathak filed a complaint with the restaurant management regarding the matter.

Reacting to the situation, the owner of the restaurant responded rudely, questioning if Pathak could purchase the entire establishment for a mere Rs 140. Enraged at the response, Pathak took the step of sending a legal notice to the restaurant. However, despite his efforts, the owner chose not to respond to the notice. Consequently, Pathak proceeded to file a complaint with the District Consumer Commission. After undergoing an 11-month trial, the court determined the restaurant to be at fault and mandated the payment of a fine to the consumer. Bihar Police Brutality Video: Man And His Elderly Mother Beaten Up By Cops Inside SBI Branch in Bhojpur.

The commission slapped a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the restaurant for causing mental, physical, and financial distress to the consumer, in addition to a separate fine of Rs 1,500 to cover litigation costs.

