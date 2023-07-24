NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Athulya Senior Care, a leading provider of senior care services, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the veteran actress Suhasini Maniratnam, distinguished film and TV artist Bharath Kalyan and internationally lauded singer and actor Krish Vijay Balakrishnan to advocate for senior care and shine a spotlight on the beauty of aging gracefully. This unique partnership aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality senior care and foster a society that values and respects our senior population.

As the global population continues to age, it is imperative that we address the unique needs and challenges faced by seniors. Athulya Senior Care believes that this collaboration will possess the remarkable ability to touch hearts and inspire change through their creative storytelling and can significantly impact the perception of senior care in our society. The esteemed artists will work closely with Athulya’s team to create compelling narratives and visual content that authentically depict the experiences, aspirations, and wisdom of seniors.

Suhasini Maniratnam, a stalwart in Indian cinema renowned for her acting versatility, lends her influential legacy and powerful on-screen charisma to the endeavour. She will collaborate closely with Athulya to bring out life moving narratives and this will serve as a powerful medium to educate, inspire, and reshape public perception about senior care.

Bharath Kalyan, celebrated for his distinguished body of work in films and television, is known to command a massive and committed follower-ship. This collaboration will aim to challenge ageist stereotypes, inspire intergenerational understanding, drive meaningful actions and focus on enlightening discussions about the essential nature of holistic and compassionate senior care, one of Athulya's defining tenets.

Complementing this team is Krish Vijay Balakrishnan, an internationally celebrated singer and actor with a strong fan base spanning the US and Europe. Krish's role in this initiative involves harnessing his global popularity to disseminate the message of Athulya's unrivalled senior care services, priming the brand to make a significant impact on the international stage.

Expressing his elation over this collaboration, Dr Karthik Narayanan, Founder & MD of Athulya Senior Care, commented, "Having these three legendary figures on board is a significant honour for us. Their dedication to our cause validates the necessity of our services. The unique strengths of Maniratnam, Kalyan, and Balakrishnan position them perfectly to spotlight the invaluable contributions of Athulya to the domain of senior care."

G Srinivasan, Founder & CEO of Athulya Senior Care, added, "Our fundamental belief centres around providing dignified, comprehensive, and compassionate care to our seniors. The remarkable popularity and influence of these respected artists will unquestionably aid us in highlighting this commitment and broaden our audience reach. Their collaboration aligns seamlessly with our goal of promoting the critical importance of quality senior care."

J Krishna Kavya, Founder & Director of Marketing at Athulya Senior Care, shared, "Embarking on this journey with Suhasini Maniratnam, Bharath Kalyan, and Krish Vijay Balakrishnan is a thrilling prospect. Their association with Athulya will not only enhance our social media presence but also foster a more nuanced understanding of the complexities and rewards inherent in senior care."

As a trailblazer in the industry, Athulya persistently strives to ensure the dignity, health, and happiness of senior citizens. These collaborations aim at creating a lasting impact, drive positive change and advocate its steadfast commitment to transforming the landscape of senior care services.

Athulya Senior Care, with its headquarters in Chennai, India, is a vanguard in delivering superior senior care services. Driven by the conviction that seniors are entitled to the highest level of care and companionship, Athulya designs its services to facilitate dignified, healthy, and fulfilling lives for its residents.

