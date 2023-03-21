Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Athwas 2023, a socio-economic corridor for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh & Maharashtra emphasized promoting entrepreneurship, business, and cooperation among the youth of the three regions. The event was held at the World Trade Center, Mumbai, and featured several activities, including the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), Business Meet, and Cooperative Meet.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, EC National Assessment and Accreditation Council Educational (NAAC) graced the event as the honorary guest in the presence of numerous other dignitaries including Satish Modh, Director at VES Institute of Management, Gagan Malhotra, President of the Reception Committee Athwas 2023, Riyaz Malik, Chairman of S.R. Institute of Development and President- J&K Federation of Social Organisations and Trusts, Chairman & Legal Advisor of Voice Kashmir, Vikram Sankarnarayanan, Executive Director PARC & Managing Director at SanLak Agro-Industries Private Limited, and Ruchita Rane, Head Territory Development for the union territory of J&K, PARC. The six days exhibition cum trade fair will conclude on 22nd March 2023.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Status, Images, Messages, Greetings and SMS To Celebrate Marathi New Year.

The Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) aimed to help young entrepreneurs in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh & Maharashtra to develop their businesses, identify growth opportunities, and improve their leadership and management skills was a resounding success.

"Athwas 2023, is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering socio-economic growth in the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Maharashtra regions. Despite being blessed with abundant natural resources, Kashmir has faced difficulties in exporting its products to other states due to a lack of processing facilities and inadequate storage infrastructure. Therefore, urgent attention is required towards generating investment in food processing so that we can create new opportunities for farmers and agro-industrial entrepreneurs, generate new revenue streams, and create more jobs. In addition to this, we also need to fully tap into the rich mineral resources of Kashmir to foster development in the region", said Riyaz Malik, Chairman of S.R. Institute of Development and President- J&K Federation of Social Organisations and Trusts.

Also Read | Nowruz Mubarak 2023 Images, Wishes and Quotes for Happy Persian New Year.

The event was parallelly followed by Business Meet proved as an excellent platform for entrepreneurs and investors from J&K-Ladakh and Maharashtra regions to network, share ideas, and collaborate on new business ventures. The session included 'Making J&K Atma Nribhar Through Trade & Commerce' where eminent personalities from various industries gave insights on the current trade practices of the region and discussed the future prospects to promote the socio-economic status of the region.

"As we strive towards realizing the full potential of agricultural productivity in J&K, it is imperative to address the critical need for infrastructure development and the empowerment of local communities. Given the region's exceptional resources, such as its renowned saffron, it is essential that we prioritize technological and innovative investments to generate more value and foster sustainable development. Prioritizing these aspects will help drive positive transformations and lead to a more prosperous future for the region's farming communities", said Deepak Parekh, Chief Growth Officer- Agro Sumaya Industries Pvt. Ltd.

To promote socio-economic growth and foster inter-regional cooperation between J&K-Ladakh and Maharashtra, the Cooperative Meet was also organized under 6 days exhibition cum trade fair Athwas 2023. The Cooperative Meet aimed to promote cooperative development in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh & Maharashtra. Participants had the opportunity to share experiences, learn about successful cooperatives, and discuss ways to improve the cooperative movement in the three regions.

"This socio-economic corridor is a pioneering initiative that aims to establish these regions as the first choice for an economic boost, and the Cooperative Meet is a crucial step towards realizing this goal. Through collaboration and cooperation, we can create a strong and inclusive economic ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. The Cooperative Meet serves as a platform to bring together businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors, and to facilitate knowledge-sharing, networking, and partnership-building. As we move forward, we must continue to focus on enhancing the region's infrastructure, promoting innovation and technology, and empowering local communities", said Gagan Mahotra, President, Reception Committee Athwas 2023 Director, Dreamworth Solutions.

The upcoming days of the event will also feature the participation of Bollywood celebrities and filmmakers, who will encourage investments in J&K to develop it into a prime destination for film tourism.

Athwas 2023, is a visionary project offering an exceptional platform for the young generation of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Maharashtra to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate in unprecedented ways. The socio-economic corridor is serving as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of unity and cooperation among the people of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Maharashtra.

Athwas is a non-profit socio-cultural organisation of British Kashmiris. Our purpose is to bring the diaspora together and promote Kashmiri cultural heritage. We carry out work in a number of areas: charitable, cultural and educational and work in the community. We are neither affiliated with any political party nor funded by any external organisation.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)