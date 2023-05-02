New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM network was honoured with the maximum number of awards and the Audio Brand of The Year at the 3rd edition of Media Brand Awards 2023. The ceremony took place at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport on 27th April 2023.

Media Brand Awards celebrate brands that work hard for their brand image with their unique initiatives and campaigns. Under their special award category, Red FM won 'Audio Brand of The Year' for Red FM's conviction in bringing out the best of indie and superhit music. Red FM also bagged a total of 16 awards across digital, brand activation, CSR activities, content, and radio.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the maximum number of honours besides being the 'Audio Brand of The Year.' This award is a testament and inspiration for the teams to challenge the boundaries and think beyond routine. This help us in raising the bar on both creativity and social responsibility. The ecosystem is changing to audio instead of radio and as a brand that is NAT-local in nature, we believe in inclusion and regional diversity. We are happy to be a brand that is constantly striving to keep ourselves relevant to the audience by persistently working on transformation, embracing digital, focusing on creativity and believing in the power of hyper-local and regional content."

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 495 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

