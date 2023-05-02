League leaders Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with an aim to consolidate their place further at the top of the rankings. With six wins out of the eight matches they have played so far, it will be fair to say the team has had smooth sailing. One of the defeats was courtesy of a world-class knock by Rinku Singh else Gujarat had a perfect seven in their records. Next up for them is a match against Delhi Capitals at home, a side that has been struggling for wins this season. Things looked to have taken an upward turn for them with two wins on the bounce but defeat against Hyderabad cut short the momentum. Gujarat Titans versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Gujarat Titans have plenty of attacking batsmen who are in good form like Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar and David Miller. The team's strength lies in their balance with plenty of good options in both the batting and bowling department. Hardik Pandya may have not been in the spotlight so far but remains a key player for the side. Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little make up for a fascinating pace attack for the hosts.

Delhi will feel they need to win every game from here on to have a realistic chance of making it to the next stage. Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt got the big runs in the last game but it was not enough to get them over the line. The problem for DC has been that they have failed to perform as a team as both the batting and bowling units do not click simultaneously.

When Is GT vs DC Match 44 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Delhi Capitals in their next match fixture in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. The game will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). GT vs DC, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs DC Match 44 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs DC Match 44 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the GT vs DC match. Gujarat Titans being one of the best teams in the league should make light work of Delhi this evening.

