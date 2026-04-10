This Akshaya Tritiya, discover the Aukera Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™, a half carat octagonal Extra Brilliant diamond, inspired by the eight forms of prosperity.

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10: This Akshaya Tritiya, Aukera presents the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™, a distinctive diamond creation that brings together cultural inspiration, modern design, and advanced light performance. Co-created with Dr. Jai Madaan, a renowned astrologer and vaastu expert, the solitaire draws from the concept of Ashtalakshmi, the eight forms of prosperity translating it into a contemporary jewellery format.

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At the centre of this launch is a half carat octagonal diamond, developed to deliver strong light performance through precise faceting. The geometry of the octagonal form offers a structured alternative to traditional solitaire shapes, while retaining brilliance and visual impact. This approach reflects Aukera's continued focus on design-led innovation backed by light science.

The diamond is set within a lotus-inspired design, adding a layer of symbolism while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic. Together, the form and setting create a solitaire that balances meaning with craftsmanship, a direction increasingly shaping the future of fine jewellery.

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Each Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™ is a trademarked Aukera diamond, comes with a special IGI certificate, and is crafted as a No Dosham Solitaire, reinforcing both quality and trust.

Timed for Akshaya Tritiya, a period traditionally associated with new beginnings and prosperity, the launch is designed to align with evolving consumer preferences that seek both cultural relevance and product substance. As part of the offering, customers can pre-book the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™ and receive a complimentary Lakshmi Paduka, symbolising prosperity entering the home.

With this launch, Aukera continues to position itself at the forefront of the category, combining exclusive diamond innovations, IGI-certified quality, and design-led thinking to create jewellery that is both meaningful and future-facing.

Now present across 26 stores in cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Dehradun & Vizag, Aukera is steadily expanding its footprint while staying committed to precision, transparency, and choice-led design.

About Aukera:

Aukera is a leading brand of precious jewellery made from grown diamonds. Aukera means choice (in Basque) and its purpose is precisely that - to offer women a choice not to compromise; certainly not to compromise on their diamond jewellery. Aukera is leading the disruption of the precious jewellery segment in India by offering diamond jewellery in the most unique range of designs, crafted in diamonds of the highest grade, at prices that delight. The jewellery is certified by IGI and has a Buy-Back & Exchange option. You can shop Aukera at their Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR stores or online at www.aukerajewellery.com.

For more information, write to aukerainfo@gmail.com

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