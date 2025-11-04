PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: 'Innovation' and 'creativity' were key references to the wine and beverages offered by 12 Australian producers on the Australia pavilion at ProWine Mumbai 2025. Originating from iconic Australian wine producing regions including the McLaren Vale, Barossa, Yarra, Clare, and Hunter valleys, the Murray-Darling basin, and the Australian Pyrenees, the brands are seeking to provide a variety of new and exciting beverages to the Indian consumer.

As in previous years, Australian participation was delivered by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) with the support of Wine Australia. Part of this year's itinerary included a Masterclass: 'Uncorking Australia Premium Wine and Beverages crafted Down Under'. Involving the sampling of 7 wines and non-alcoholic beverages from 6 Australian producers, the masterclass was facilitated by renowned sommelier and wine aficionado, Mr Nikhil Agarwal.

Speaking about the Australian participation, Mr Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said, "We are excited to participate at ProWine Mumbai for the third consecutive year and showcase a diverse variety of Australian wines and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Australia is eager to play a key role in the growth of India's beverage industry and consumption. Australian and Indian winemakers are already engaging in technical cooperation and exchanging views on challenges and lessons learned, which will enable growth of both our wine industries for the mutual benefit of consumers and our economies."

Australia is home to some of the oldest continuously producing vines in the world. Spread across more than 65 designated wine regions, Australia produces over 100 grape varieties, including full-bodied reds, elegant whites and sparkling alternatives.

The country's size and climate diversity make its wines remarkably varied -- influenced by everything from coastal breezes to mountain air and fertile river valleys.

Australian winemakers are known for their craftsmanship and openness to innovation. Many are family-run vineyards guided by generations of knowledge; others are modern operations leading research in sustainable viticulture and new production methods. This blend of heritage and technology keeps Australian wine dynamic, consistent, and globally admired.

As a global leader in the wine industry, Australia is the fifth largest producer of wine and fifth largest exporter of wine in the world, exporting approximately 58% of its total production worldwide.

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force on 29 December 2022. Key ECTA market access outcomes related to wine include:

- 150% tariff cut to 100% on 22 December 2022 and phased to 50% over 9 years for bottles valued over US$5

- 150% tariff cut to 75% on 29 December 2022 and phased to 25% over 9 years for bottles valued over US$15

- Minimum import price will be indexed every 10 years based on Indian wholesale price index for wine.

About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia's prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

To discover how we can help you, visit https://international.austrade.gov.au/

