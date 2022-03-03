Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): Automation Anywhere, the global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) announced that they have partnered with ITILITE, one of the fastest-growing AI-powered SAAS platforms to streamline their travel management process. With this collaboration, Automation Anywhere's employees across India will be able to book and manage their travel needs when they are on the road for work with ITILITE.

Nilesh Muchhadiya, Manager-Global Travel, Automation Anywhere, shared, "Being advocates of automation, ITILITE's AI/ML powered platform is a welcome change from the traditional manual way of coordinating employee travel needs. We decided to onboard a technology and data-driven solution to ensure every traveller in our business has a delightful experience from planning to travelling and a safe return to home. We're thrilled to be partnering with ITILITE and share the same belief that the journey is as important as the destination."

Every employee will have access to an expansive selection of inventory and a consistent booking experience on any device--anywhere in the world. Automation Anywhere will also reap the benefits of a unified approach to managing their travel programme supported by ITILITE's fully integrated business travel platform, enabling travel managers to track compliance, adoption and identify saving opportunities. The real-time analytics dashboard will help them visualize the impact of their business travel programme on their strategic objectives and identify opportunities for improvement.

Co-founder and CBO, ITILITE, Anish Khadiya, said, "We are committed to modernizing the corporate travel and expense management experience for companies across the globe. We're honoured to be partnering with one of the world leaders of RPA to reimagine the corporate travel space. Our continued investment in innovation and mission to drive value through optimizing company-wide travel spend will help Automation Anywhere transform their global travel programme and make their overall experience much more intuitive and pleasant."

ITILITE supports corporate travel for 300-plus companies across geographies including the United States and SouthEast Asia. Their long list of happy clients comprise Puma, Swiggy, Byju's, Capillary Technologies, Ula and many more.

Founded in 2017, ITILITE is the world's only truly integrated business travel and expense management platform. Trusted by 300-plus companies, ITILITE empowers organizations with AI/ML driven insights to make business decisions paired with a flexible application to manage business travel end to end. Through a unique savings-led employee incentives program, it helps companies reduce their travel spend by up to 30 per cent, leading to a 40 per cent improvement in finance productivity and 60 per cent higher employee delight.

Labelled as one of the leaders in digital transformation, Automation Anywhere is on a mission to enable people with barrier-free automation technology that liberates everyone to achieve their human potential. With 2.8M bots deployed at customers in 90 countries, and a network of over 2,100 partners, their presence dictates virtually every industry including 85 per cent of the top banks and financial institutions, 90 per cent of the top healthcare institutions, 85 per cent of the top technology companies, and 80 per cent of the top telecom companies.

