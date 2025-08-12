PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: The 18th edition of Automation Expo 2025 enters Day 2 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai. Organised by IED Communications Ltd, this premier International Trade Show is being held from August 11th to 14th, 2025, and stands as South Asia's largest and most influential platform for automation and instrumentation technologies.

With participation from over 2,000 companies and an anticipated footfall exceeding 65,000 trade visitors, Automation Expo 2025 continues to attract global and domestic leaders from across the automation landscape. Industry professionals, decision-makers, and tech enthusiasts from sectors including automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other process industries are converging to explore the latest innovations.

This year's theme, 'Crafting a Resilient & Sustainable Future through Automation, underscores the urgent need for industries to evolve toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations," stated the organisers. "More than just an exhibition, the expo serves as a powerful platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration to drive India's industrial transformation, added Ms. Jyothi Joseph, Director, IED Communications Ltd.

Dignitaries at the Inauguration

Yesterday's inauguration of Automation Expo 2025 saw Mr B. Narayan, Group President (Procurement & Projects) of Reliance Industries Ltd., preside as Chief Guest.

In his address, he expressed his optimism about this year's Expo, highlighting its significance in showcasing a wide range of innovative products, services, and technological advancements. He encouraged all participants to take full advantage of the platform to stay updated with the latest developments in both software and hardware. Emphasizing the value of knowledge sharing, he urged attendees to explore emerging trends and technologies that could enhance their capabilities and industry relevance.

Mr. Narayan further reflected on the current challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, stressing the need for greater agility over mere throughput maximisation. He pointed out the shift in focus from just operational efficiency to profitability and adaptability. He also advocated for collaborative business models over individualistic approaches, and the importance of empowering human decision-making rather than replacing it. Lastly, he emphasized the critical role of sustainability and business continuity, noting that the future of the industry will depend heavily on sustainable practices.

Joining him as Guests of Honour were:

- Padmashri Prof. Dr G. D. Yadav - Bhatnagar Fellow & National Science Chair (ANRF/DST/GOI), Emeritus Professor of Eminence

- Mr. Yogev Meushar - Consul, Head of Economic & Commercial Mission, Mumbai, Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel.

- Mr. Joe Yang - Principal Commercial Officer, U.S. Foreign Commercial Service

- Mr. Ritwij Kulkarni - Country Head, Honeywell Industrial Automation

- Mr. Vinayak Marathe - Head, India Business Operations, Phillip Townsend Associates

Automation Expo 2025 features cutting-edge solutions and product demonstrations from renowned industry players, including:

ABB India, Adage Automation, Advantech India, Alstrut India, Axcend Automation Autobots, Axis Solutions, Bartakke Electrofab, Beckhoff Automation, Dynalog (India), Elite Instruments, Endress+Hauser India, Exor India, Finder India, and FLIR Teledyne Systems India, and Murrelektroniks, among others.

Additionally, leading automation pioneers such as Omron Automation, Phoenix Contact, Renu Electronics, WIKA India, and Yokogawa India are showcasing their latest advancements alongside promising emerging enterprises and start-ups.

Who Should Attend

Automation Expo 2025 is a must-attend event for CEOs, CTOs, Managing Directors, Plant Heads, Factory Managers, Production Heads, Operations Managers, Technical & Implementation Professionals, Technology & IT Professionals, and System Integratorsfrom every industry seeking to adopt advanced automation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. Ideal for professionals from industries including Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharma, F&B, Chemicals, Energy, Textiles, Cement, Metals, Engineering, Logistics, Defence, IT, Waste Management, and Infrastructure--Automation Expo 2025 is where every sector meets innovation.

Registration Information:

Visitor registration for Automation Expo 2025 is now open. Secure your free entry by registering online at https://www.viablesoft.org.in/AutomationExpo2025VD/index.aspx.

Early registration is highly recommended. (Note: Entry is typically not permitted for individuals below 18 years, with student entry allowed on Day 4 (14th August 2025) after 11:00 AM).

Join us at Automation Expo 2025 and be a part of India's journey towards an automated, resilient, and sustainable future!

About Automation Expo:

The India International Trade Show - Automation Expo is Asia's largest and most comprehensive exhibition on automation and instrumentation. Since its inception, Automation Expo has served as a pivotal platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry collaboration, and driving innovation across diverse industrial sectors in India and South Asia.

For more information, please visit - https://www.automationindiaexpo.com

