Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29: Avantika University recently hosted an enlightening event, TEDxAvantika University-themed Symphony of Change at the Triveni Museum in Ujjain, marking a celebration of transformative insights and innovative perspectives. The attendees were immersed in a captivating exploration of diverse topics presented by esteemed speakers, igniting inspiration and fostering meaningful dialogue.

Curated by Shailesh Bhokare (Organiser-Licensee), the event brought together thought leaders and visionaries from various fields to share their invaluable experiences and ideas. Each speaker delivered impactful talks, shedding light on pressing issues and offering innovative solutions, resonating deeply with the audience.

At the TEDxAvantika University event hosted by Avantika University, a diverse lineup of esteemed speakers took the stage, delivering enlightening talks that left attendees inspired and enlightened. Dr. Sanjay Arora, a seasoned creative professional, kicked off the event with his presentation on "The Art of Brand Manipulation." Delving into the intricacies of branding, Dr. Arora emphasized the profound impact of consumer involvement in brand creation, citing examples such as the IKEA effect. Following him, Dr. Mitali Rathod fearlessly tackled societal taboos surrounding sex education in her talk titled "Breaking Taboos in Sex Education." As an obstetrician-gynaecologist, Dr. Rathod's compelling discourse aimed to foster a more inclusive dialogue, promoting awareness and understanding.

Saakshar Duggal, a legal expert and technology enthusiast, provided profound insights into the transformative role of artificial intelligence in his talk "AI's Transformative Role in Our Future." Navigating through the opportunities and challenges presented by AI, Duggal shed light on its potential across various domains, urging attendees to embrace its transformative power. Meanwhile, Naveen Chandra Kulkarni, a health coach and fitness expert, advocated for a holistic approach to well-being in his presentation "Holistic Fitness Approach." His talk inspired attendees to prioritize balanced practices for overall health and wellness, emphasizing the interconnectedness of physical and mental well-being.

Daksh Sethi, a dynamic entrepreneur, shared insights into the unique characteristics of India's next generation in his talk "Bharat ka GenZ and Job Readiness." Addressing the importance of job readiness in today's professional landscape, Sethi's discourse resonated with attendees aspiring to navigate the evolving job market.

Transitioning to economic discourse, Grant Mitterlehner, a renowned CEO and economic expert, discussed the transformative changes shaping the global economy in his presentation "Navigating the Decentralized Economy." His insightful exploration shed light on the transition towards a decentralized economic model, sparking engaging discussions among attendees.

Exploring the nuances of human communication, Divas Gupta, a communication coach, presented "Why Do You Talk Like That?" Providing profound insights into the factors shaping speech patterns and behaviors, Gupta's talk encouraged attendees to reflect on their communication styles. Shifting gears, Ronit Ranjan, a mental health coach, offered a unique perspective on love and relationships in his presentation "Navigating Love Beyond Conventions." His engaging narrative inspired attendees to embrace unconventional narratives and deepen connections, fostering a deeper understanding of love and relationships.

Finally, Laksh Maheshwari, a distinguished storyteller, explored the transformative power of storytelling in his presentation "The Magic of Storytelling." Through captivating narratives, Maheshwari showcased the universal appeal of stories in inspiring change and connection, leaving attendees captivated by the power of storytelling to evoke emotion and drive meaningful change. Each speaker brought a unique perspective to the TEDxAvantika University event, contributing to a day filled with enlightenment, inspiration, and transformative ideas.

These insightful talks sparked engaging discussions and inspired attendees to embrace change and innovation in their respective fields. TEDxAvantika University's "Symphony of Change" event exemplified the organization's commitment to fostering a culture of curiosity and positive transformation.

The event was sponsored and supported by Accommodation Provider: MP Tourism & MPSTDC, Merchandise Partner: Threads of Harman, Venue Partner: Triveni Museum, Ujjain, Production Partner: Weddbloom Production Company, Sound Partner: Jai Baba Enterprise, Gifting Partner: Gift House Group Indore, Dedicated Food Partner: Arihant Enterprises, Tours and Travel Partner: Vinayak Tour and Travels, Tourism Partner: Jai Baba Bal Hanuman Travels, Styling Partner: Lakme Academy Indore.

Dr. Nitin Rane, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Avantika University, commended the recent event for exemplifying the institution's steadfast dedication to cultivating a community of innovators poised to shape the future. He highlighted the profound impact of the engaging discussions led by the speakers, emphasizing how they sparked creativity, fostered connections, and stimulated thought-provoking conversations. Dr. Rane reiterated the university's commitment to empowering individuals to drive meaningful change, underscoring the transformative potential inherent in such collaborative endeavors.

Avantika University, located in the culturally rich city of Ujjain, has swiftly emerged as a leading institution in Central India, renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to academic excellence.

Offering a diverse range of programs spanning Engineering and Technology, Business, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, and more, Avantika University provides students with a comprehensive and interdisciplinary education tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic industries. Students benefit from world-class research opportunities, state-of-the-art facilities, and robust startup support, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields.

At Avantika University, emphasis is placed on experiential learning and collaboration, empowering students to think critically, innovate, and address real-world challenges. Through hands-on projects and immersive experiences, students develop a deep understanding of their respective disciplines and cultivate the creativity and adaptability necessary for success in a rapidly changing world.

Driven by a commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and social responsibility, Avantika University continues to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the tools and mindset to drive positive change and shape the future.

