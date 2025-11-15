PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: AVG Logistics Limited (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Revenue From Operations of ₹143.03 Cr* EBITDA of ₹26.26 Cr* EBITDA Margin (%) of 18.36%* PBT of ₹6.57 Cr* PBT Margin (%) of 4.59%

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Revenue From Operations of ₹268.05 Cr* EBITDA of ₹50.54 Cr* EBITDA Margin (%) of 18.85%* PBT of ₹13.57 Cr* PBT Margin (%) of 5.06%

Commenting on financial performance, Mr Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited, said, "During Q2 FY26, we continued to deliver a stable performance with revenue from operations rising to ₹143.03 Cr, supported by consistent execution across our multimodal logistics network. Our focus on operational efficiency helped us maintain healthy margins, with an EBITDA of ₹26.26 Cr.

During the first half of FY 2025/26, we added 77 Fleets, incurring approximately 26 Crore and ISO tankers have started reaching Indian ports, and we expect the liquid logistics business to commence in December 2025.

For H1 FY26, revenues stood at ₹268.05 Cr, showing sustained business momentum despite a competitive environment. This demonstrates the strength of our integrated service model and the efficiencies gained through digital enablement and network optimisation.

As we progress into the second half of the year, we remain committed to continuing growth potential by strengthening customer relationships, enhancing service capabilities, and deepening our presence across high-potential logistics corridors. We expect these initiatives to support consistent revenue visibility and reinforce our position in the industry."

