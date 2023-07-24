PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24: Dubai’s most-trusted healthcare, which is known for its exceptional at-home healthcare services, has entered the Indian market beginning with Ahmedabad under the brand name Avita Health 24X7 and is poised to transform the healthcare landscape in India with its personalized and high-quality care at patients’ doorstep.

Founded in 2019, the company has gained a reputation as the most-trusted at-home healthcare provider with a wide range of healthcare services. With a dedicated in-house medical team and a commitment to excellence, it has successfully treated numerous patients, earned their trust and become one of Dubai’s premier home healthcare service providers.

In 2022, after announcing its plan to enter the Indian market, the company began operations in Ahmedabad under the brand name Avita Health 24X7, offering the same international standard of high-quality and hassle-free at-home healthcare services.

Avita Health 24X7 offers a comprehensive range of at-home healthcare services, including doctor at-home, dental treatments, aesthetic treatments, lab tests, physiotherapy, IV therapy, skilled nursing care, and mother & baby care. Patients can rely on Avita Health 24X7 for fast and reliable home healthcare services delivered by highly experienced doctors, exclusively trained nurses, and dedicated staff.

With state-of-the-art equipments, Avita Health 24X7 ensures that patients receive premium quality tailored healthcare at their convenience, 24x7, 365 days a year.

“We are delighted to have launched our operations in Ahmedabad. With a growing population and deeper acceptance of good health and well-being, people in Ahmedabad are actively looking for healthcare providers who can deliver superior quality care at home. We are dedicated to providing fast, reliable, personalized and high-quality care with a wide range of services right at patients’ homes,” said Sandip Ghelani, the Founder and Director of Avita Health 24X7.

In Dubai, the healthcare provider has witnessed remarkable growth since it came into existence in 2019. Within a year, it expanded beyond doctor-on-call services in Dubai, leveraging qualified doctors and cutting-edge equipment to deliver exceptional care directly to patients’ homes. By 2021, the company had proudly served over 2000+ patients for various illnesses and emerged as one of Dubai’s best home healthcare service providers. The company is confident of replicating its success in India.

Avita Health 24X7’s mission is to provide 24x7 access to the highest quality healthcare services that result in exceptional clinical outcomes by creating new benchmarks for patient experience and on-call healthcare services.

Whether patients require a doctor’s visit or need specialized medical treatments, its team of highly qualified and experienced medical specialists is committed to delivering exceptional care in the comfort of patients’ homes.

With just one phone call, patients can access top-notch at-home healthcare services tailored to their needs and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with receiving international standard medical care in their familiar surroundings. Avita Health 24X7 is available anytime, anywhere in Ahmedabad, and its team will be at the patients’ door within 30 to 45 minutes.

