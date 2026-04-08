NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 8: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has secured the top position in the Hansa Research Customer Experience Study (CuES) 2026, ranking #1 among Indian life insurers with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 61. Conducted by Hansa Research, a full-service global market research agency conducting research in over 100 countries, the study captures insights from over 3,500 customers across 12 life insurers and measures performance in customer satisfaction and trust, as customers demand more personalized and proactive engagement.

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Axis Max Life's leadership in Life Insurance CuES 2026 reflects its deliberate shift from delivering process consistency to building customer advocacy by deepening customer engagement and personalizing interactions across the policy lifecycle. Using AI and analytics-led segmentation, the Company tailors onboarding, service, and renewal journeys based on customer behaviour and needs rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Digital-first platforms such as 'DigiSaarthi' enable flexible, self-served and assisted journeys, while Gen AI-powered service and speech analytics help prioritize requests, personalize renewal conversations and deliver faster, more relevant resolution - strengthening trust and advocacy at key moments that matter. Nearly 90% of customer interactions are now powered by intelligent, digital-first channels. The Company's Customer App offers an experience that simplifies renewals with single-tap payments and AI-driven reminders, boosting customer lifetime value.

The Company has redefined turnaround times at scale. Around 70% of customer queries and requests are now resolved within 48 hours, and 97% of policy benefits are processed on the same day. A substantial portion of this improvement is driven by our Gen AI-powered email bot, which handles over 25% of customer emails.

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The Company has also maintained its claims-paid ratio consistently above 99% for the past 5 years, achieving its highest-ever 99.70% in FY2025.

Sumit Madan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: "In an industry where customer advocacy is earned, not assumed, Axis Max Life is setting the benchmark by combining sharper segmentation, deeper engagement, and experience design anchored in moments that truly matter. Our #1 ranking in Hansa Research's Life Insurance CuES 2026 is a strong validation of our focused effort to move beyond customer satisfaction to build genuine advocacy. By leveraging digital technology and data analytics, engaging more meaningfully at critical touchpoints, and re-imagining journeys across onboarding, renewals, claims, and service resolution, we are creating an insight-led, cloud-native customer experience; one that is built on trust, delivers with speed, and is guided by empathy."

This recognition adds to Axis Max Life's growing portfolio of accolades for customer experience excellence, including national-level honors for digital transformation and AI-led transformation. Together, these reflect the Company's sustained investments in building a future-first organisation driven by trust, insight, and operational excellence.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. Over two decades, the Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer-centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 33,223 crore.

IRDAI Registration No.: 104

Company Information Number: U74899HR2000PLC143012

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