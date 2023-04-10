Mahesana (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): Axita Cotton Limited (BSE: 542285, NSE: AXITA) a leading raw cotton manufacturer and exporter, has received its order worth USD 3.2 million (Approx Rs 26.92 Crore) from Bangladesh. The order comprises of 3 Foreign Buyers and which will be shipped to the country over the next 3 months.

The order was placed by a prominent textile Company in Bangladesh, which is known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery. The decision to award the order to Axita Cotton Limited was based on the Company's reputation for producing high-quality raw cotton at competitive prices.

"This is a significant milestone for our Company," said Kushal Nitinbhai Patel, the Managing Director of Axita Cotton Limited, " We are thrilled to receive this order from one of the leading textile Companies in Bangladesh. It is a testament to the quality of our products and the trust that our customers have in us. And we are also expecting some more orders of Yarn from European and Far East market."

Axita Cotton Limited has been exporting Raw Cotton & Cotton Yarns to Bangladesh, China, Vietnam and some European countries for since last 6 years and has built a strong relationship with its customers in the Country. The Company's commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction has helped it to become one of the preferred suppliers. The Company's focus on innovation and sustainability has helped it to maintain its position as a leading raw cotton manufacturer and exporter.

Axita Cotton Limited is one of the leading suppliers of Organic Cotton and Organic Yarn into domestic and international markets. The Company is also helping farmers to educate them to produce sustainable cotton and organic cotton to get better rates of their products. Axita Cotton Limited is a member of the Global Organic textile standard (GOTS), Organic Content standard (OCS) and Global Recycle standard (GRS).

The Company produces cotton bales and cotton seeds, with a focus on two varieties of cotton bales: Shankar-6 and MCU-5/MECH. The production facility is located in Kadi, in the Mahesana District of Gujarat state, which is strategically positioned near the major cotton growing areas of Saurashtra and other regions of Gujarat.

