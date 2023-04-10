Kolkata Knight Riders registered a miraculous victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in Narendra Modia Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9. After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans put up a big total of 204-4 in their twenty-over quota. Sai Sudharsan 53(38) and Vijay Shankar 63*(24) scored brilliant half-centuries. In reply, Venkatesh Iyer 83(40) and captain Nitish Rana 45(29) gave KKR a strong start. However, as soon as they departed, Rashid Khan took a hat-trick and brought Gujarat close to victory. At one stage KKR needed 48 runs from 18 balls. From here on, Rinku Singh started his astonishing display of six-hitting. He smashed 40 runs off his last 7 balls, broke a bunch of records and took his team home. ‘Big Player Bhai’ Yash Dayal’s Comment on Rinku Singh’s Old Instagram Post Goes Viral After KKR Batsman Smashes GT Bowler for Five Consecutive Sixes.

To make it even more impressive, Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over of Yash Dayal. This effort from Rinku earned praise from the whole cricket fraternity. While there was a tremendous amount of joy at one end, Yash Dayal who failed to defend 29 runs in the final was in despair.

The left-arm pacer clearly was in disbelief and he had his face in his hands after the carnage. In Rashid Khan's words, Yash Dayal tried his best deliveries but it did not work. Following this, Kolkata Knight Riders showed why they are called one of the best franchises in IPL. Taking to social media, KKR shared a heartwarming message for Yash Dayal.

The caption of KKR's post reads, "Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong."

This gesture from Kolkata Knight Riders won the internet within minutes. Netizens started to praise KKR for showing such a kind gesture. Here are a few reactions to KKR's post.

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/M0aOQEtlsx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Not sure how this season is gonna end for KKR. But the admin has already been a class act. Absolute champ. https://t.co/F1FjtQtZMQ — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) April 10, 2023

That's called Sportsman spirit admin. Huge Respect for you. 🙏🤝 https://t.co/ZY2RpZxeO8 — Ajay RO 45 (@Rohit_fanarmy) April 9, 2023

Class. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) April 10, 2023

Great gesture, KKR. 👍 — Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) April 9, 2023

Well done KKR 👏👏 — Sujal (@Sujal_Pandey07) April 9, 2023

With this important victory, Kolkata Knight Riders are now in second place in the IPL 2023 table. Meanwhile, the defending champions Gujarat Titans are in fourth place. Gujarat will be hoping to bounce back in their next game against Punjab Kings.

