Azure Power's 90 MW solar power project in Assam, largest in the state, inaugurated by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that its 90 MW solar power project in Assam, the largest solar power project in the state, was inaugurated by Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam in presence of Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Power; Cooperation, Mines & Minerals; Indigenous & Tribal and Culture Department, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister, Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities Deptt. & Guardian Minister of Kamrup, and other key dignitaries.

Chief Minister inaugurated the project at a special ceremony, jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at a two day event in Udalguri and Boko districts of the state.

Also Read | Barcelona New Boy Raphinha Fires Shots at Real Madrid Ahead of El Clasico Clash.

The power generated by the plant will be supplied to Assam Power Distribution Company Limited under a long term 25-year PPA. The project spread across four districts - Udalguri, Boko, Nagaon, and Cachar, was commissioned in phases.

Commenting on the inauguration, Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said - "The commissioning of our 90 MW solar power plant, the largest in Assam, is an indication of our strong project development and execution skills. The project also demonstrates the state's commitment towards sustainable development by promoting clean, accessible, affordable, and equitable solar energy availability. In addition to meeting the state's sustainability targets, our project will help in creating a self-sustaining ecosystem by providing jobs, skill development, and revenue opportunities for local population,"

Also Read | Cloud Adoption Can Add $380 Billion to India's GDP, Create 14 Million Jobs: Nasscom.

"Our sincere gratitude to the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, APDCL, and all local stakeholders for their cooperation and support," added Harsh.

Rakesh Kumar - IAS, MD, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited said, "Participation of Azure Power in Assam's journey towards clean and green energy is appreciable. APDCL is committed for supplying uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to all its valued customers. These projects strengthen the resolve to reduce carbon emissions in the state, in line with declaration of Prime Minister at Glasgow. Such endeavours will pave the way for making Assam one of the top states of the country as envisioned by Hon'ble Chief Minister."

Azure Power is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider, and power producer in India on a mission to create value for all stakeholders through high-performance Renewable Energy assets.

We developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009 and since then, Azure Power has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country. We also partner with commercial and industrial customers in their decarbonization journey by providing comprehensive solutions for their clean energy needs.

For more information about us, visit: www.azurepower.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)