New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Ahead of the Durga Puja season, Baazar Kolkata, India's fashion value retail champion, introduces its exclusive range of Durga Puja collections. As the City of Joy gears up for the 5-day Durga Puja extravaganza, Bazaar Kolkata has launched 5 head-turning looks - Spirited Shashti, Spontaneous Saptami, Aesthetic Ashtami, New-age Nabami, and Dapper Dashami. Also, the brand has onboarded Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen as its brand ambassador.

This year, the 5-day long Durga Puja starts on October 1. So, if you are still confused about what to wear, Baazar Kolkata has the right options to make you ready to dazzle this Puja season. With Spirited Shashti, you can now add a dash of colour to your Shashti look. Women can jump into Baazar Kolkata's bright and breezy long dresses to give the Puja fashion a head start. In addition, a stylish leather belt and trendy footwear will perfectly complement this look.

As the name suggests, Spontaneous Saptami is all about intuitive fashion. You can experiment with Baazar Kolkata's vast range of Puja fashion and accessories to reveal your best Saptami look. Ashtami, on the other hand, is all about that ethnic touch. Baazar Kolkata suggests its Aesthetic Ashtami look to make you festival-ready. A deep blue ankle-length kurti with intricate design, coupled with bright yellow leggings and a big chandbali is just what you need for a chique Ashtami. Men can try punjabi and pajamas to carry that traditional look on Ashtami perfectly.

On New-age Nabami, women can ditch the mandatory trend of wearing heels. Instead, a blue floral dress with a stylish pair of sneakers is the OOTD Nabami look you need. For men, Hawaiian print shirts are ideal for a New-age Nabami. Team it up with white trousers and sneakers; and you are ready to rock your Nabami.

Dashami is the last day of this 5-day soiree. However, that does not mean you can let down your fashion quotient. Instead, try to make this puja memorable with a head-turning look on the last day. A gorgeous red short dress and a broad black belt are what you need. Baazar Kolkata also has the trendiest Pujo shaaj, such as Next-Door Fashionista, Prints Are In, The Dashing Duo, Keeping It Cool, and Ravishing in Red.

Baazar Kolkata is a leading name in Kolkata's fashion and lifestyle value retail format. It started its journey in 2002 in the hands of entrepreneur Manoj Khemka. He launched the value retail brand to monetize the growth prospects of value fashion retailing in India. As a result, Baazar Kolkata is a fashion destination for every youngster. Starting from Kolkata, the brand has inaugurated a total of 120 stores with a total retail space of 8 lakh sq. ft. across states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, and Odisha. In fact, it has bagged the title of the "Most Successful Value Retailer in East India 2022."

Every Durga Puja, Baazar Kolkata brings its puja-special fashion collection to give Bengalis a stylish puja experience. This year, it wishes to make Bengal truly Pujo-ready.

