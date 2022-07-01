Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance has excellent news to share with all of its clients.

The Fixed Deposit rates on all investments starting at Rs 15,000 have now been revised, with effect from 1st July, 2022.

All investor categories and tenors now receive higher FD interest rates up to 7.75 per cent p.a., hastening the growth of an investor's capital.

The customers below 60 years of age, can now invest their money for a tenor of 44 months and earn up to 7.50 per cent p.a. Senior citizens are offered special rate benefits of 0.25 per cent on all base rates. So, for a tenor of 44 months, senior citizens can earn up to 7.75 per cent p.a.

Revised FD rates for customers below 60 years of age (w.e.f 1st July, 2022):

The rate change also impacts the senior citizens, who can now earn up to 7.65 per cent p.a. for 36-60 months and 7.20 per cent p.a. for a tenor of 24-35 months. The FD interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

Special Interest rate

Investors who are looking for higher returns and longer tenor investment, can also opt for special tenor by Bajaj Finance. These special rates are applicable for 15, 18, 22, 30, 33 and 44 month tenor. The revised special rates for customers below 60 years of age are as follows:

The special rates are also applicable for senior citizens through which they can earn up to 7.75 per cent p.a. for a tenor of 44 months.

Small monthly instalments

In addition to fixed deposits, Bajaj Finance also provides the industry's first monthly savings option, the Systematic Deposit Plan. Investments start at just Rs 5000 each month, and each investment is treated as a distinct fixed deposit, with the rates

The FD calculator may calculate gains and make final adjustments to an asset to maximise returns. With the exception of the risk of capital loss due to dramatic market collapses, it operates similarly to a SIP.

Given that investors can now receive interest rates up to 7.75 per cent p.a., depending on their investment profile and term, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are now a wise decision. The specialised FD interest calculator can be used to plan the investment for the best returns, which is where it comes in helpful.

Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit can successfully buffer your portfolio against dangers while also reliably growing your savings. Book a Bajaj Finance online FD from the convenience of your own home and get a head start on the next fiscal year!

