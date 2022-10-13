Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Diwali, Bajaj Mall has announced its festive season sale on the latest smartwatches from top brands. The flagship EMI Hai Na campaign is back with its festive sale from October 11 to 26, 2022 on a variety of products, including smartwatches. Choose a smartwatch from over 20+ brands on Bajaj Mall and split your expensive purchases into No Cost EMIs using the Insta EMI Card while you also avail of cashback of up to Rs 4000. The No Cost EMIs start at as low as Rs. 750 which you can repay over a convenient tenure of up to 36 months.

The top smartwatch brands available to shop from include Garmin, boat, Timex, Fire Boltt, Noise, GOQii, Realme, Fitbit, Reebok, OPPO, Samsung, Fossil, and more. With this festive sale, you have the chance to upgrade to a smartwatch that you desired for long. Bajaj Mall offers a variety of options to choose from depending on your requirement. Be it for fitness, heart rate monitoring, fashion, or multisport activities, you name it and Bajaj Mall has a variety of smartwatches that are compatible with over 15+ operating systems. You need not worry if you have an iPhone or an android; you can easily select a smartwatch that is compatible with your mobile phone.

Furthermore, the smartwatches come with different screen sizes, RAM, processors, internal storage capacity, dial shape, colour, brand, and more. If you are someone who is always in the search for unisex watches from top brands, then Bajaj Mall is the one-stop shop for not just men, women, and kids, but you can find a lot of options for unisex watches as well.

Additionally, Bajaj Mall lets you benefit from its zero down payment option and free home delivery.

With the strong partner network spread across 3,000+ small and big cities and 1.2 lakh+ partner stores, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more, it becomes more convenient for you to buy your favourite smartwatch using the Insta EMI Card. Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and choose a smartwatch from a wide range of brands available on Bajaj Mall.

Shop for the latest smartwatch from top brands in 5 easy steps

1. Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number2. Choose the smartwatch you want to buy, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout3. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address4. Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply.

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

